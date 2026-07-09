Seema Sajdeh says ex-husband Sohail Khan advised her to ‘not get bullied’ on reality show ‘Alliance’

Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) Fashion designer and entrepreneur Seema Sajdeh revealed that her former husband, actor-producer Sohail Khan, had one simple piece of advice for her before she entered the reality show 'The Alliance'.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, ahead of her entry into the show, Seema admitted that she herself is curious to see how she performs in the reality format.

"I am also actually curious about myself, how I'm going to do this," she said.

When asked if Sohail, who is also a part of the same show as a special guest, had offered her any advice before she came on board, Seema shared that the two did have a conversation.

"We had a conversation. He just said, 'Be yourself.' I also told him, 'Just be yourself,'" she said with a smile.

Seema then revealed the one piece of advice Sohail gave her before she entered the show.

"Actually, this is his first reality show, I have done reality shows already, so I should have given him advice” she quipped. She added, Sohail said, 'Whatever happens, don't get bullied.'"

Seema further revealed, she had an equally playful response ready.

"My answer was, 'You're there now,'" she quipped, hinting that Sohail's presence meant she had nothing to worry about.

Seema Sajdeh and Sohail Khan got married in 1998 after dating for many years. The couple welcomed two sons, Nirvaan and Yohan, during their marriage. After over two decades together, Seema and Sohail parted ways and were granted divorce in 2022.

Despite ending their marriage, the two have maintained a cordial relationship and continue to co-parent their children.

Meanwhile, Sohail Khan who has entered the reality show has been receiving good response for his calm and composed behaviour throughout tough situations and fights in the game show.

–IANS

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