Dehradun, Nov 21 (IANS) Security arrangements have been intensified at Haridwar's Chandi Ghat ahead of the last rites of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's mother, Savitri Devi, scheduled to be performed on Saturday. Police personnel have been deployed across the area in view of the expected arrival of several prominent political leaders and dignitaries from different states.

The funeral procession will leave from Savitri Devi's ancestral residence in Panchur village of Uttarakhand's Pauri district for Haridwar.

As part of the security arrangements, vehicles joining the funeral procession are being thoroughly checked before departure. The ambulance carrying the mortal remains has been decorated with flowers, while security agencies have been placed on high alert.

Elaborate security arrangements have also been made at Chandi Ghat and its adjoining areas in Haridwar. Police personnel have been deployed at key locations, and surveillance has been intensified to ensure the smooth conduct of the last rites.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, several Cabinet ministers, BJP state president Pankaj Chaudhary and senior party leaders are expected to attend the funeral.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, along with several state ministers and legislators, is also expected to be present.

Savitri Devi passed away at around 10:45 a.m. on Friday at the age of 91 following a prolonged illness. According to her younger son, Mahendra Singh Bisht, she had been experiencing breathing difficulties on Friday morning and had been unable to speak for nearly a year.

Mahendra Singh Bisht and other family members were present at the ancestral residence when she breathed her last.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath received the news of his mother's demise while attending a programme in Gorakhpur, where he was distributing tablets to young beneficiaries.

After the programme concluded, his advisor, Awanish Awasthi, informed him about the tragic development. Following this, the Chief Minister postponed his remaining engagements and immediately left for Uttarakhand. His scheduled visit to Gonda was also cancelled.

Upon reaching his ancestral home, CM Yogi paid his last respects to his mother, visibly overcome with emotion.

--IANS

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