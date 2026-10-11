'Security personnel brought from the borders': CJP slams mass restrictions, detentions during Delhi stir

New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Sunday claimed that troops from "Naxal (Maoist)-affected and border areas" have been brought in to enforce curbs in the national capital to restrain protests, as it reiterated its demand for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Addressing a press conference hours after being released by a Delhi court following preventive arrest, CJP co-convener Saurav Das said: "The entire city of Delhi has been turned into a cantonment for the last few days."

"Between 30,000 and 40,000 security personnel have been called in. Troops from Naxal-affected areas, Bengal and Kashmir, including BSF personnel from border areas, have been airlifted to Delhi. More than 40,000 personnel have reportedly been deployed, and the city has been placed under heavy restrictions," he claimed.

"This is creating a major problem. If you want to create a negative atmosphere around protesters and a certain movement, you do not just make things difficult for the protesters; you also create problems for ordinary citizens who may not even be participating in the protest. This creates a negative image of the movement, and that is exactly what is happening in Delhi," he stated.

Das added that the closing of metro stations, suspending trains coming to Delhi from other states, and shutting shops are affecting ordinary people.

Mentioning that Sunday might have witnessed more footfall at shops, he said: "What purpose does shutting shops serve? The government believes this will create a negative atmosphere against the youth and this movement. But they are mistaken because the entire country is watching the brutality being meted out to the youth and the agitators."

Further, he alleged that Delhi Police did not give them formal detention notice and said: "Our phones were seized and might have been hacked to plant evidence."

Claiming that an atmosphere of fear has been created in the country to save one person, he asked the government: "Why are you saving Gyanesh Kumar? Does he know something about the 2024 elections, or how polls have been conducted in BJP-ruled states?”

Asserting that the CJP won't back down, Das appealed to all citizens to join the protests against the CEC.

Meanwhile, CJP's legal affairs head Ratna Singh welcomed the Supreme Court's order that directed the authorities to ensure normal functioning of Metro and railway services, uninterrupted internet connectivity and free movement of people in the national capital.

"Whatever the court has said today is a positive step, but we will have to see whether the orders are implemented...Today, those being detained are being assaulted, and their phones are being taken away. Delhi Police does not seem to be willing to change its approach and continues with the same actions. No matter how many orders the Supreme Court passes, we will not see any change here until they are implemented."

--IANS

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