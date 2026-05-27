Section 163 imposed in Noida, Greater Noida; no protests, gathering without approval during Bakrid

Greater Noida, May 27 (IANS) The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissionerate on Wednesday imposed Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in Noida and Greater Noida, the two satellite towns in the Delhi-NCR region. The restrictions come ahead of Bakrid (Eid-ul-Adha) celebrations, which will be held in Uttar Pradesh and multiple parts of the country on Thursday.

According to the order issued by the office of Police Commissioner, there will be a complete ban on protests, demonstrations and gatherings without prior permission from May 28 to May 30.

The prohibitory orders are being imposed to maintain peace and communal harmony during the festive period, said police.

The order says that 'qurbani' (sacrifice), namaz (prayers), and other religious prayers are scheduled to take place during the Eid-ul-Adha (Bakrid) and given the possibility of protests and demonstrations during this period, precautionary measures have been taken to prevent any anti-social elements from disrupting public peace and harmony.

According to the order, no group of five or more individuals can organise any form of procession, assembly, or demonstration without the prior permission of the Police Commissioner, Additional Police Commissioner, or Deputy Police Commissioner.

Photography and videography using drone cameras have also been prohibited.

The existing regulations regarding the use of loudspeakers at religious sites, public places, and during processions remain in force. The use of sound-amplifying devices is prohibited between the hours of 10:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.

The display of religious flags, banners, posters, or similar materials on any religious site, wall, or public space has also been prohibited.

The order said that action will also be initiated against anyone circulating inflammatory speeches, videos, audio clips, or social media posts that could incite sentiments of any community.

The police administration has also imposed a complete ban on the open display of weapons. Carrying swords, spears, axes, tridents, knives, sticks, clubs, hockey sticks, flammable substances, or explosive materials in public places has been prohibited.

The consumption of alcohol or intoxicants in public places has been prohibited. Also, stockpiling bricks, stones, soda-water bottles, or other explosive materials in open spaces or on rooftops will lead to police action.

Meanwhile, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissionerate has appealed to the public to adhere to the stipulated regulations, refrain from spreading rumours, and report any suspicious activity to the police.

--IANS

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