Football: Getafe sign Mario Martin on permanent deal from Real Madrid

Madrid, May 28 (IANS) Spanish club Getafe have completed the permanent signing of midfielder Mario Martin from Real Madrid, with the 22-year-old agreeing a contract until June 2030.

Martin spent last season on loan at Getafe after previously playing for Real Valladolid, and became a key figure as the club from the south of Madrid climbed from relegation trouble to finish seventh in La Liga and qualify for next season's UEFA Conference League.

The hard-working midfielder made 35 league appearances last season, scoring twice and collecting 11 yellow cards in more than 2,200 minutes on the pitch.

Martin previously made 77 appearances for Real Madrid Castilla and also featured twice for Real Madrid's first team. He has represented Spain at both the under-19 and under-21 levels.

A few days ago, Getafe assured their places in Europe for next season.

Getafe's win, which came through Luis Milla's 59th-minute goal, assured a seventh-place finish and a spot in next season's Conference League ahead of Rayo Vallecano, who fought back to win 2-1 away to Deportivo Alaves.

Meanwhile, Getafe coach Jose Bordalas is keeping his cards close to his chest as he prepares for a weekend that could assure his team a place in Europe next season.

Standing seventh in La Liga, Getafe travels to Elche in the penultimate round of matches, knowing a win would book at least a place in the Conference League and keep its chances of finishing sixth and earning a place in the Europa League.

Bordalas has overseen a big change in Getafe's fortunes this season, given that the club was in 17th after 22 matches and looking set for relegation, before new signings helped bring a turnaround in fortunes.

The 62-year-old is in the third year of his second spell at the club, but has still not signed an extension to his contract, which expires at the end of June, and the feeling is that he could be on his way out.

--IANS

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