‘Inspector Avinash’ director unpacks the technical superiority of the 2nd season of Randeep Hooda-starrer show

Mumbai, May 28 (IANS) Director Neerraj Pathak, who has helmed the 2nd season of the streaming show ‘Inspector Avinash’, has spoken up on the technical superiority of the 2nd season.

The director spoke with IANS along with Randeep Hooda and Freddy Daruwala during the promotions of the show in Mumbai.

The second season of the show released after 3 years, a long gap between 2 consecutive seasons has the risk of the audience losing the connection with the show given the barrage of content, the market changes, the change in the taste of the audience.

When asked how he incorporated all of that and to package it into something of the contemporary times, he said, “In the first season, people had already accepted the characters and they were eagerly waiting for it. So, I didn't have to put in a lot of effort because when a base is made, people want to see it and they are already attached to the characters. And in the first season, where it was dropped, people were very curious about what's next. So, I didn't have to do much because this story is already set in people's hearts. No matter how much the market changes, people liked the flavor of the story”.

He further mentioned that the audience is already there with the characters, and they want to see it again. So, if he had changed anything, he would have done it wrong.

“So, I didn't do anything like that. I just multiplied that flavor by 2 or 4, whatever you want to do, I did it that way. The first season was the interval point and the second season is the story after the interval. So, there is a lot of drama, action, emotion and the journey of every character has a final destination. And despite that, there is a hook in the story that what's next. So, this is how we have taken the second season. Technically, we have done a little more superior color correction and all those things. And I guess people will love it”, he added.

‘Inspector Avinash’ season 2 is available to stream on JioHotstar.

--IANS

aa/