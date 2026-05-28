EAM Jaishankar, Romanian counterpart discuss EU-India FTA preparations

Nicosia, May 28 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Thursday met his Romanian counterpart Oana Toiu on the sidelines of the informal Gymnich meeting of the European Union Foreign Affairs Ministers in Cyprus.

“We're now preparing the ground so that both our economies make the most of the future EU-India Free Trade Agreement, with strong potential across defence industry, renewable energy, steel, automotive, fertilisers and port infrastructure,” Romania’s Foreign Minister Oana Toiu wrote on X after the meeting.

“Excellent discussion with my Indian counterpart @DrSJaishankar on the margins of the #Gymnich in Cyprus, our fourth meeting,” she added.

The Romanian Foreign Minister also said that trade between Romania and India had reached $1.2 billion in 2025, registering an increase of more than 20 per cent compared to 2024.

“After unblocking our Joint Economic Cooperation Commission following an eight-year pause, we've brought back real momentum to the relationship, and investment is already accelerating,” she stated.

Both ministers are also looking forward to a high-level visit to Romania expected later this year.

They also discussed developments in the Middle East, including energy security, connectivity, the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), and freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

“Romania and India are committed to deepening the strategic dimension of our Extended Partnership,” Oana Toiu highlighted.

Earlier on Thursday, EAM Jaishankar wrote on X: “A quick catch-up with DPM & FM @sikorskiradek of Poland, FM Romania @oana_toiu and FM @ministerBZ Tom Berendsen of the Netherlands in Cyprus today.”

Romania is a member of the European Union (EU), and in January, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the successful conclusion of negotiations on the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA), describing the pact as the “mother of all deals”.

The agreement is expected to come into effect sometime in 2026.

The FTA is expected to bring a qualitative shift in strengthening overall bilateral ties across a range of sectors.

--IANS

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