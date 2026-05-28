Demichelis signs new Mallorca contract despite relegation

Madrid, May 28 (IANS) RCD Mallorca confirmed on Thursday that Martin Demichelis will remain as head coach after their relegation to help the club return to La Liga. The Argentinian arrived at the club at the end of February but saw Mallorca drop to the second division with 42 points despite a 3-0 win at home to Oviedo in its last game.

"Martin Demichelis extends his connection with RCD Mallorca until June 2028," read a Mallorca communique. "The Argentinian coach has committed himself to us for the next two years," added the statement.

The La Liga season ended with Mallorca and Girona joining Oviedo in relegation to the second division.

Mallorca won its last game of the season 3-0 at home to Oviedo, with goals from Pablo Torre, Manu Morlanes, and Vedat Muriqi, who netted his 23rd goal of the campaign.

However, Spain's head-to-head system of separating sides who finish level on points meant Mallorca needed results elsewhere to go their way. Although Levante lost 2-1 to Betis and Osasuna went to a 1-0 defeat in Getafe, Elche's win doomed Mallorca to the drop with 42 points.

Earlier, La Liga struggler Real Mallorca in February 2026 confirmed former Argentina defender Demichelis as their new first-team coach.

Demichelis replaced Jagoba Arrasate, who was sacked after a 2-0 defeat away to Celta Vigo that left Mallorca third from bottom of La Liga and in the relegation zone with 24 points from 25 games and just six wins all season. Arrasate joined Mallorca in the summer of 2024 after leaving Osasuna and guided the club to 10th place last season with 48 points from 38 games.

Demichelis made his debut as Mallorca coach with a home game against Real Sociedad.

As a player, 45-year-old Demichelis played for Bayern Munich, Malaga, and Manchester City and also played over 50 times for Argentina, while as a coach he has worked with Bayern's B-team, River Plate, and Mexican side Monterrey, winning a league title and a Supercup with River Plate.

--IANS

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