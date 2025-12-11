Scotland announce Kathryn Bryce-led squad for Women’s T20 WC Qualifier

New Delhi, Dec 11 (IANS) Scotland have announced their women’s team for the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier in Nepal. The fifteen-player squad is headed by Kathryn Bryce.

Pippa Sproul has also been named in the squad that participated in the ICC Emerging Nations Trophy in Thailand last month.

The Qualifier runs from January 12 to February 2, with 10 teams, including Scotland, competing for four spots in the 2026 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in England next summer.

Craig Wallace, head coach of the Scottish women’s team, said, “We have a really exciting opportunity ahead of us going into Nepal, with an opportunity to qualify for another World Cup. We know how hard qualifying tournaments are, and the Emerging Nations Trophy showed us how tough associate cricket is, so we just need to take it one game at a time and play how we know we can.

“Having that time together in Thailand was really important to get everyone back together and play T20 cricket as a group for this first time in a while. It was great getting to work on a few different things in terms of how we want to play and push the players really hard – we still have work to do, but it was good to get some hard games under our belt and play in high-pressure situations.

“It’s pleasing to welcome Kathryn Bryce back, she’s our captain and a world class player, and she adds so much value to all aspects of the game, both on and off the pitch. Sarah Bryce and Abtaha Maqsood did an outstanding job in Thailand leading the group, and Kathryn just adds value on top of that.

“We also have Pippa Sproul coming back in, who had an outstanding summer, and was rewarded with a contract for Hampshire which is hugely exciting for her. She was unfortunately unavailable for Thailand due to school commitments, so I’m really happy to have her back, and give her the opportunity to show off her skills.”

Scotland Women's squad: Kathryn Bryce (captain), Chloe Abel, Olivia Bell, Sarah Bryce, Darcey Carter, Priyanaz Chatterji , Katherine Fraser, Ailsa Lister, Abtaha Maqsood, Megan McColl, Mollie Parker, Hannah Rainey, Niamh Robertson-Jack, Rachel Slater, Pippa Sproul

--IANS

