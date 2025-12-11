December 11, 2025 6:30 PM हिंदी

NSE warns investors against 5 individuals running unauthorised investment tip channels

NSE warns investors against 5 individuals running unauthorised investment tip channels

Mumbai, Dec 11 (IANS) The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Thursday warned investors about five individuals -- Krishnam Raju, Pratiban, Pooja Sharma, Aman, and M Amit -- over providing unauthorised investment tips.

The exchange said that these persons offer to handle investors' trading accounts, assuring them guaranteed returns. They operate through YouTube channels -- Profit Trading, Trade Room Official, Profit Maximisers and other social media and communication channels.

"It has been brought to the notice of the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd that individuals named Krishnam Raju, Pratiban, Pooja Sharma, Aman, and M Amit — operating through platforms such as YouTube channels, along with other social media and communication channels — are providing unauthorised securities market tips, offering to handle investor trading accounts by seeking Login IDs/Passwords, assuring returns, and engaging in dabba or illegal trading services," NSE said in an official release.

NSE further advised investors not to subscribe to any scheme or product offered by any person or entity offering assured returns in the stock market, as the same is prohibited by law.

"Investors are advised not to share their trading credentials, such as user ID/password, with anyone. It may also be noted that the said person/entity are/is not registered either as a member or Authorised Person of any registered member of the NSE," the stock exchange said.

Last month, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) warned investors of an unauthorised body -- EZInvest -- for circulating investment and trading recommendations and collecting funds from citizens to trade in the equity market.

"It has been brought to the attention of the Exchange that the following entity is allegedly engaged in unauthorised activities like investment and trading recommendations without registration with SEBI or the Exchange and soliciting funds from investors for trading in various securities, including Indian Listed Equity Shares," BSE said in a circular.

The exchange said that the entity is not a registered member of BSE, and should verify the credentials of the adviser before deciding action on their inputs.

"Please note that these entities or individuals are neither registered as members nor as authorised persons of any registered member of the BSE Limited. The Exchange provides a facility to verify the registration of Exchange intermediaries at official websites," the exchange said.

--IANS

aps/na

LATEST NEWS

IMF loan tranche to Pakistan offers little relief for households: Report

IMF loan tranche to Pakistan offers little relief for households: Report

Idris Elba plans to swap acting for direction

Idris Elba plans to swap acting for direction

Yuvraj Sandhu takes route 66 to the top on Day Three of the Vishwa Samudra Open 2025 at the revered Delhi Golf Club (DGC) in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo credit: PGTI Tour

Vishwa Samudra Open 2025: Yuvraj Sandhu takes route 66 to the top on Day Three

Kiren Rijiju discusses Waqf properties’ registration with AIMPLB (Photo: @KirenRijiju/X)

Kiren Rijiju discusses Waqf properties’ registration with AIMPLB

India's wealth creation hits 30-year peak in 2020–25; Rs 148 trillion added by top firms

India's wealth creation hits 30-year peak in 2020–25; Rs 148 trillion added by top firms

'Jigyaasa' science-outreach benefiting 14 lakh school children: Jitendra Singh

'Jigyaasa' science-outreach benefiting 14 lakh school children: Jitendra Singh

Hyderabad along with Santiago (Chile), and Islamia (Egypt) to host Qualifiers for FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 to be hosted by Belgium and the Netherlands next year. Photo credit: FIH

Hockey: Hyderabad, Santiago, and Islamia to host Qualifiers for 2026 World Cup

Pakistan: Former ISI chief Faiz Hameed sentenced to 14 years of imprisonment

Pakistan: Former ISI chief Faiz Hameed sentenced to 14 years of imprisonment

Medical Parliamentarians flag treatment crisis of rare diseases with PM

Medical Parliamentarians flag treatment crisis of rare diseases with PM

Zakir Khan reveals his viral friend ‘Kuntal’ doesn’t exist

Zakir Khan reveals his viral friend ‘Kuntal’ doesn’t exist