NEST-02 building and customs facilitation centre to boost India’s export growth: Goyal

Mumbai, Dec 11 (IANS) India’s export ecosystem received a major boost on Thursday with the inauguration of the New Enterprises and Service Tower (NEST)-02 at SEEPZ SEZ in India's financial hub.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal said the newly launched building, along with the Customs Trade Facilitation Centre, marks another important step in strengthening India’s export growth story.

“Today in Mumbai, I addressed the inauguration of SEEPZ SEZ’s New Enterprises & Service Tower (NEST)-02,” Goyal said in a post on social media platform X.

Speaking at the event, Goyal highlighted that the modern infrastructure at SEEPZ will significantly improve the ease of doing business for exporters.

He noted that the new facilities are designed to support the Government’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat by enabling smoother operations, faster clearances and a more efficient trade environment.

“Spoke about how this new building, along with the Customs Trade Facilitation Centre, marks another step forward in India’s export growth story, with modern infrastructure that will enhance ease of doing business & support the Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision,” Goyal added.

Goyal encouraged businesses and stakeholders to take full advantage of the new opportunities created by this upgraded infrastructure.

He said India’s export momentum continues to rise and such developments will help drive economic growth as the country moves steadily toward its goal of becoming a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

The minister expressed confidence that initiatives like NEST-02 will not only enhance the performance of existing exporters but also attract new enterprises to participate in India’s expanding global trade network.

“Encouraged stakeholders to leverage new and emerging opportunities and contribute to India’s growing export momentum, further powering our economic growth & the journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047,” Goyal mentioned.

The Union Minister also said that “Reduced electricity tariffs have saved us nearly Rs 11–12 crore, and now we must set a new benchmark of zero delays.”

He added that strict penalties should be imposed on contractors and architects responsible for delays and urged people to speak up boldly against corruption, stressing the need for a transparent and corruption-free system.

--IANS

pk