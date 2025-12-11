Taylor Swift reveals 2 favourite songs from her catalog

Los Angeles, Dec 11 (IANS) Pop icon Taylor Swift has shed light on two of her favourite songs from her own catalog.

The singer-songwriter recently appeared on ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’, when the show host asked her about her top five, a question he previously asked Dolly Parton, Elton John, Paul Simon and Bruce Springsteen, reports ‘Variety’.

However, the 14-time Grammy-winning artiste told the late-night host that her rankings are “constantly changing”, and that she would need “a little time” to get back to him on all five.

She further mentioned, “I think number one is ‘All Too Well’, the 10-minute version. I’m really obsessed with ‘The Life of a Showgirl’, the whole album. I can’t really do any of the others, except I will say somewhere in the list, I think, is going to be a song called ‘Mirrorball’, from the ‘Folklore’ album. You know, it came on the other day. A friend sent it to me, and she was talking about it, and I put it on, and then you asked me this question, so I said it”.

As per ‘Variety’, the singer-songwriter assured that at some point, she would give Colbert an “update” after she had sat down and deeply considered her definitive top five favorites.

At the beginning of November, her latest album, ‘The Life of a Showgirl’, logged its fourth week in a row at Number 1 on the Billboard 200. One of Swift’s most popular songs from the record, ‘The Fate of Ophelia’, also logged four weeks on the Hot 100 last month, making Swift the only artist to debut at Number 1 on both charts simultaneously and hold the spots for a month straight.

--IANS

aa/