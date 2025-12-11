Amaravati Quantum Valley to position India as next-gen technology leader

New Delhi, Dec 11 (IANS) Amaravati is positioning itself as a national and global centre for quantum computing, with the Amaravati Quantum Valley (AQV) hosting South Asia’s first 133-qubit quantum computer, according to a report.

"The rise of the Amaravati Quantum Valley signals not just a regional leap, but a national transformation -- one that positions India as a serious contender in next-generation technologies," the Times of Oman reported.

Agreements with IBM, Tata Consultancy Services, are already enabling the establishment of critical quantum infrastructure and research facilities at Amaravati in Andhra Pradesh, the report said.

The state has also launched its own quantum mission, giving Andhra Pradesh a first-mover advantage in national quantum innovation.

In addition to foundational infrastructure, Amaravati is attracting investments and collaborations that deepen technological capability.

Global technology titans such as NVIDIA, AWS, and WISER have entered into collaborations to support research, product development, and ecosystem integration.

These alliances ensure that Amaravati is not working in isolation, but evolving as part of a worldwide quantum innovation network, the report said.

The government aims to create thousands of high-value jobs, supported by a steady pipeline of specialised quantum professionals.

The Amaravati Quantum Academy will play a central role in this effort, offering long-term talent development and advanced research capabilities.

The academy aims to train 50,000 students and nurture at least 100 elite quantum researchers and startups over the coming decade, the report noted.

By 2030, Amaravati also aims to place itself among the top five quantum hubs globally, joining the ranks of Boston, Munich, Singapore, and Tokyo.

The AQV is designed as an integrated ecosystem combining hardware manufacturing, software innovation, research excellence, and talent development within a unified innovation landscape.

Quantum computing, long regarded as the pinnacle of advanced computation, is expected to reshape modern computing models across sectors -- from healthcare and cybersecurity to climate modelling, space research, and advanced AI, the report said.

--IANS

