Shilpa Shetty hosts a fancy lunch for her ‘School Moms’ circle

Mumbai Dec 11 (IANS) Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty recently took to her social media account to share photos of a lunch outing with the moms of her children’s school friends.

The actress in the photos shared by her was seen posing with her ‘school moms’ for the camera. Shilpa seems to have treated them over lunch at her plush restaurant. In another photo, the actress gave a sneak peek into the humongous spread of food that the ladies indulged in. All the ladies look relaxed and happy, enjoying their time together.

Shilpa also shared a video of a fancy dessert being served. Recently, on Thursday, Shilpa took to her social media account to share a couple of her photos and captioned them simply, “Decembering… #gratitude.” In the images, the ‘Hungama 2’ actress can be seen striking poses with her husband Raj Kundra and their children.

Shilpa posted a series of photos giving a peek into how she is enjoying the last month of 2025. The final photo shows the actress posing with a beautifully decorated Christmas tree in the background. Meanwhile, Shilpa had recently visited the holy Mahalaxmi Temple in Kolhapur, Maharashtra. The ‘Dhadkan’ actress shared a photo from her spiritual trip on Instagram with the caption, “#kolhapurlaxmitemple #blessed.”

In the image, Shilpa was seen inside the temple premises, dressed in a vibrant yellow saree, holding a beautifully decorated offering plate filled with flowers, and smiling warmly at the camera.

A few days back, Shilpa Shetty brought Sai Baba’s revered Kafni and Paduka into her home. On her social media, Shilpa shared a video capturing herself, her husband Raj Kundra, and other family members performing prayers and paying respects to Sai Baba’s sacred belongings.

For the caption, Shilpa wrote, “Filled with gratitude and love as I bring home your sacred Kafni and Paduka, Sai. May your divine presence fill my home and heart, guiding me with Shraddha and Saburi. Om Sai Ram. #gratitude #love #blessings #miracles.”

