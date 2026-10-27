October 27, 2026 8:57 PM हिंदी

Science, innovation now key pillars of new India's growth story: NITI Aayog Member

Science, innovation now key pillars of new India's growth story: NITI Aayog Member

New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) India is entering an era where science, technology and innovation have become the primary drivers of national progress, according to NITI Aayog member Prof. Gobardhan Das on Tuesday, who said the country is well-positioned to emerge as a global leader in these fields.

Speaking ahead of ESTIC 2026 here, a national platform aimed at bringing together India's scientific and technological capabilities, Prof. Das said the conference would serve as a bridge connecting researchers, innovators and institutions from across the country.

He noted that significant work is being carried out in different regions of India and that greater collaboration and knowledge-sharing are essential to accelerate innovation.

"Previously, we used to say that education is the backbone of a country. In fact, right now, education and innovation are the backbone of a country. I think Prime Minister Modi has science, development and innovation in his heart, and that is what is driving the country," he told IANS.

"He is the one who is actually leading from the front, and we are all his soldiers, his shoulders. Therefore, I think it is very important for him, and he is doing the right thing by leading from the front. That is why India’s science is growing, and it will continue to grow,” Prof. Das noted.

Highlighting India's scientific achievements, Prof. Das pointed to the country's response during the Covid-19 pandemic, when it not only developed vaccines for its own population but also supplied them to more than 150 countries.

He said the accomplishment demonstrated India's growing scientific strength and its ability to contribute to global challenges.

"I think this is very relevant because India is a country where we are talking about New India, a New India that has the capability to drive things, especially in science and technology," he stated.

"If we talk about India's capabilities, think about the COVID period. We were the ones who produced not just one or two vaccines, but also supplied vaccines to more than 150 countries, and that too free of cost. That is India's capability," Prof. Das noted.

According to him, India is moving forward with the vision of a "New India" where advances in science and technology play a central role in development.

"India has the capability to lead the world. In fact, I think various things are happening in different corners of the country, and this is the time to organise them. This kind of conclave provides an opportunity to collaborate, cooperate, interact with one another and share a platform. That is why this conclave is very important,” he added.

--IANS

pk

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