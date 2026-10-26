'Scene' makers release glimpse video of Suriya's character DSP Inbaraj

Chennai, Oct 26(IANS) The makers of director Jithu Madhavan's eagerly awaited film 'Scene', featuring actor Suriya in the lead, on Monday released a glimpse video of DSP Inbaraj, the character Suriya plays in the film.

Taking to his X timeline to share the 'Glimpse of DSP Inbaraj' video, Suriya wrote, "Hello Dear All, With love, DSP Inbaraj."

The film is to hit screens worldwide on November 6 for Deepavali this year.

The glimpse video shows DSP Inbaraj (Suriya) arriving at a crime scene. He is greeted by a constable called Sibi. Inbaraj exchanges pleasantries with Sibi, who is confused whether to address Inbaraj as "sir" or "anna" (elder brother). Eventually, Inbaraj advises him to stick to "sir".

As they make their way through a crowd gathered outside the crime scene, Inbaraj disciplines them by asking them to maintain "one-arm distance".

He asks Sibi why he has got a crowd gathered during COVID. When a worried Sibi offers to get the crowd dispersed, Inbaraj stops him from doing so saying, only when there are crowds, it will be fun to watch reels. He asks Sibi to get those shooting videos on their phones to shoot the videos in a vertical fashion.

Another sequence shows Inbaraj advising someone not to smoke, warning them that if they smoked, it could affect their fertility. However, the glimpse video shows Inbaraj himself smoking a cigarette."

The glimpse video makes it evident that Suriya plays a street smart policeman, who is significantly different from the conventional cops.

Already, the makers have revealed that Naslen plays the antagonist in the film. He plays a character called Eeswaran.

The video that the makers released to showcase Naslen's character made it evident that he plays a "faceless, emotionless, inhuman predator" in the film.

In one scene, Eeswaran is seen telling someone,"Don't be scared. I won't kill you. Get the vehicle started."

For the unaware, Scene went on floors with a traditional pooja in the city in December last year.

The film, which is being produced by Zhagaram Studios, was being tenatively referred to as Suriya 47 until now.

The film has been one of the most anticipated projects of the year, with fans and audiences showing immense curiosity and excitement ever since the collaboration between Suriya and Jithu Madhavan first came into discussion.

Actor Suriya plays the lead in the film with Nazriya Nazim playing the female lead. Apart from Naslen, the film will also feature actors John Vijay, and Anandaraj in pivotal roles.

The film boasts of a sound technical team. Cinematography for the film is by Vineeth Augustian while music is by Sushin Shyam. The film has production design by Ashwini Kale and editing by Ajmal Sabu. Chethan D Souza is the stunt choreographer for this project, which has triggered huge expectations.

--IANS

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