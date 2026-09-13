Tanvi Patri wins U17 title at Badminton Asia Junior C’ships in China

Chengdu, September 13 (IANS) Fifteen-year-old Tanvi Patri clinched the girls’ singles U17 title at the Badminton Asia U17 & U15 Junior Championships on Sunday, rallying past compatriot Shaina Manimuthu 11-15, 15-10, 15-12 in an all-Indian final.

The victory capped another impressive campaign for the Odisha youngster, who has enjoyed a breakthrough 2026 season. Patri, who won her maiden international title at the Pontianak International Challenge and later triumphed at the All India Junior U19 Badminton Ranking Tournament in Bengaluru, added the continental U17 crown to the U15 Asian title she won in 2024.

The second-seeded Patri was tested early in her campaign after receiving a first-round bye. She edged China’s Zhou Jing Li 18-16, 12-15, 15-13 in a closely fought three-game encounter before defeating Japan’s Shizuku Kashio 15-9, 15-12.

Patri then produced a dominant display against China’s Lin Heng Men, winning 15-8, 15-8 in the quarterfinals. She booked her place in the final with a hard-fought 15-9, 11-15, 15-11 victory over China’s Yu Ying Gui in the semifinals.

Sixth seed Manimuthu also enjoyed a strong run to the final, setting up a rematch of the Bengaluru final. She secured a notable quarterfinal win over Japan’s Yui Itabashi before overcoming another Japanese opponent, Anon Okimoto, 15-13, 15-12 in the semifinals.

Patri’s triumph ensured India retained the U17 girls’ singles crown for a second consecutive year, following Diksha Sudhakar’s title-winning campaign in 2025. Manimuthu, the U15 Asian champion last year, settled for a silver medal.

India also secured a bronze in the U15 boys’ doubles, with Aaditya Singh Negi and Tanmay Verma reaching the semifinals. The pair lost 5-15, 10-15 to Chinese Taipei’s Bo Lin Ho and Jui En Hou on Saturday to finish third.

--IANS

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