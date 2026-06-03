June 03, 2026 6:41 PM हिंदी

Sayali, Swara shine as Falcons register second straight win in T20 Mumbai Women’s League

Sayali, Swara shine as Falcons register second straight win in T20 Mumbai Women’s League

Mumbai, June 3 (IANS) Continuing her red-hot form in the inaugural T20 Mumbai Women’s League, India star Sayali Satghare once again led from the front, delivering a standout all-round performance while 14-year-old teenage sensation Swara Jadhav shone with the ball as SOBO Mumbai Falcons cruised to a seven-wicket win over Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburbs, registering their second successive victory in the tournament here on Wednesday.

Satghare delivered a superb spell with the ball, claiming four wickets and striking in the very first over to put the Tigers under immediate pressure. Operating in tandem with the Falcons’ disciplined bowling attack, she ensured the opposition never found any rhythm. The teenage left-arm spinner Jadhav (3-19) then tightened the screws further with a fine three-wicket burst, dismantling the middle order and preventing any recovery.

Electing to bat, Aakash Tigers struggled throughout their innings against the Falcons’ attack. Sanika Chalke top-scored with 21 runs but received little support from the rest of the batting line-up as wickets continued to fall at regular intervals. Unable to build partnerships or accelerate when required, the Tigers limped to a modest 113/9 from their 20 overs.

In response, the Falcons quickly recovered from a disappointing start, with Simran Shaikh (23) and impact substitute Sarika Koli (33 not out) steadying the innings before captain Satghare (30 not out) took control of the chase. She combined with Koli for an unbeaten 64-run stand to ensure there were no further hiccups. The skipper looked in complete control, striking three boundaries as she steered the Falcons home with ease and sealed the chase with 25 balls to spare.

Brief Scores: Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburb 113/9 in 20 overs (Sanika Chalke 21, Manali Dakshini 18; Sayali Satghare 4/29, Swara Jadhav 3/19) lost to SOBO Mumbai Falcons 117/3 in 15.5 overs (Sarika Koli 33 not out, Sayali Satghare 30 not out, Simran Shaikh 23) by seven wickets.

--IANS

vi/bc

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