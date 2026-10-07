'Saw Axar bowling slower and getting turn, I just stuck to it’: Dhir explains 3-wicket haul on debut

Lucknow, Oct 7 (IANS) Naman Dhir insisted his impressive 3-31 on T20I debut was no flash in the pan, saying he has been bowling regularly for a long time despite limited opportunities in the IPL and had simply stuck to a basic plan to exploit the grip after watching Axar Patel "bowling little slower and getting the turn" on the Ekana pitch.

Dhir made a dream debut as he picked up three wickets with his off-spin to finish with impressive figures of 3-31, while Kuldeep Yadav took 2/33 as India, after opting to bowl, restricted the West Indies to 171. In response, India slipped to 35/2 inside four overs before captain Shreyas Iyer took control of the innings with an unbeaten 100 came off just 42 balls, combining with Ishan Kishan (37) to rebuild the chase before shifting through the gears in spectacular fashion.

“I have been bowling for quite some time; it is not as if I have just started now. In the IPL, because of the impact-player rule, you don’t see me bowling as much. But it is not that I haven’t bowled. I have bowled a lot and have good experience here as well. Hopefully, I will continue doing well in the future,” Dhir said in the post-match press conference after helping India bowl out West Indies for 171 in the first T20I here.

Making his T20I debut just days after his ODI debut on October 27, Dhir returned 3/31 from his four overs to become the third Indian spinner to claim three wickets on T20I debut. He said the key to his performance was sticking to a simple plan after seeing Axar Patel extract turn by bowling slower through the surface.

“I saw Axar Bhai bowling earlier, and he was bowling a little slower and getting some turn. That was in my mind - if I bowled a little slower, there would be good grip from the wicket, and I could get them out. So I just stuck to my plans and kept things basic. I think I got a good result from that," Dhir said.

The 25-year-old, who has been used primarily as a batting all-rounder in the IPL, stressed that bowling has never been an afterthought in his development.

“Again, I will say that even if you haven’t seen me bowling, I have been bowling as much as I have since I came here and I have practised just as much before this. It is not as if, as a batting all-rounder or bowling all-rounder, I have neglected one aspect. Yes, my batting is a plus point, but at the same time I am working just as hard on my bowling,” he said.

Dhir also revealed that the four-over spell was nothing unusual for him, despite the impact-player rule restricting his bowling opportunities in the IPL.

“Whether I have to bowl four overs, two overs or even one-day cricket, where I have bowled six or seven overs, it is normal for me. I just have to focus on my plans and try to execute them,” he said.

His breakthrough came at a crucial stage after West Indies had recovered from 44/3, with skipper Shai Hope scoring 52 and Sherfane Rutherford making 56. Dhir dismissed Hope immediately after his 13th T20I fifty before removing Romario Shepherd and Shamar Springer to finish with 3/31.

Asked about his first wicket on debut, Dhir said the milestone mattered, but execution remained his priority.

“Obviously, when you get your first wicket, it is an achievement for you, but at the same time I was trying to execute my plans. The idea on that wicket was that we could bowl a little slower, because you were getting more help from the surface,” he said.

His rapid rise has seen him make his ODI and T20I debuts within days of each other, but Dhir said the IPL had helped him prepare for the international stage.

“The IPL prepares you for international cricket. There is a lot of competition there as well. So, if you are playing in the IPL, especially for a team like Mumbai Indians, in my opinion you are already preparing yourself for a bigger level. So when you come here, you don’t feel that much pressure,” he said.

Dhir, however, is still waiting for his chance to showcase his batting.

“I am still waiting for my batting. I will be happy if I get the chance to bat, but I am happier that I contributed to the team and that the team won,” he said.

He also recalled the emotional moment when he first learned about his India call-up while at a Ranji Trophy camp.

“Obviously, it was a great feeling when I got the call. I was in the Ranji Trophy camp at the PCA. Our tournament had just finished and it had gone very well for me and for our team. It was a surreal feeling. I was with my friends, so I immediately called my father. He got emotional and I got a little emotional too,” Dhir said.

“Every child has a dream. So, if you are representing your country and your name has been included in the team, it is a very big thing, especially for me because I come from a small town.”

--IANS

hs/bc