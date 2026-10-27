'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' launched to counter Gandhi family's 'self-centric' interests: Nitin Nabin

Panaji, Oct 27 (IANS) BJP president Nitin Nabin on Tuesday remarked that the nationwide 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' campaign has been launched by the party to counter the Gandhi family's functioning of "working only for its own interests", while accusing the Congress of being "frustrated" and "desperate".

Nabin made the remarks during a BJP event in Panaji. He is on a two-day visit to Goa.

Addressing a gathering, the BJP chief criticised Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's "baap" remark, saying: "Whenever Congress leaders become frustrated and desperate, they resort to insulting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parents by making derogatory remarks. I would like to tell the Congress president that it is because of this culture and conduct that the party is declining today. There is still time to introspect and reform. Otherwise, there may come a time when there will be no one left willing to associate with the Congress."

Referring to the person whose remark Kharge was responding to at the Bihar event, Nabin said: "He was a Congress worker himself who admitted that if the party continues on this path, Narendra Modi will continue to remain in power," while adding that Congress workers themselves are "holding up a mirror" to the leadership, but the party refuses to learn.

Accusing Congress of "sidelining" democracy with the imposition of 'Emergency' under then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Nabin targeted the Gandhi family.

"For them, the Constitution only means the wishes of one family. Whatever that family desires, they want it to become the law of the land. But that will never happen. The people of India understand this very well...This family lives for itself and works only for its own interests. That is why the BJP has decided to launch the campaign “Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy” across the country. We believe in directly engaging with the people and exposing the true faces of those who mislead them," he said.

Further accusing the grand old party of adopting double standards, Nabin said: "When the public elects them, they say democracy is alive. When voters reject them, they claim democracy is under threat. If they win in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, or West Bengal, democracy is functioning. If they lose, democracy is endangered. The public can clearly see this double standard and hypocrisy."

He alleged that Congress leaders often "walk away" after coming up with presentations and allegations, saying: "I would like to say that even a BJP 'Mandal President' is capable of answering Rahul Gandhi’s questions. We are ready for debates in Parliament, on the streets, or on any platform."

Maintaining that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls have been conducted earlier as well, the BJP chief underlined that India's electoral system has a process which ensures that citizens exercise their right to vote.

"Decisions regarding proper voter identification and voter rolls are made through an established process," he emphasised.

He said that the Congress also conducted the SIR during its tenure and was supported by the then-Opposition rather than being questioned.

Accusing the Congress of "misusing" Constitutional institutions, Nitin Nabin alleged: "There is a long list of Election Commission officials who, after retirement, were rewarded by Congress governments. The party cannot answer questions related to it. But the people of the country have all the answers and give a befitting reply to the Congress from time to time."

Stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is focused towards working on "women-based development" that focuses on welfare and empowerment, Nabin said: "That is why numerous schemes have been launched to empower women, enhance their skills, and improve their rights and opportunities. We believe that when a woman becomes empowered, not one but two families become stronger, and consequently, society itself becomes stronger."

While reiterating PM Modi's resolve to implement the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam', the BJP chief stated: "We are confident that under the BJP-led governance, women will receive their rightful representation (in the Parliament and state Assemblies)."

Meanwhile, Nabin referred to Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's "Smash the Patriarchy" remark, questioning the Congress party's "hesitation" surrounding discussions related to women's rights and dignity.

"I would also like to ask Rahul Gandhi and Congress leaders why they remain silent when allegations of misconduct against 11 female students emerged at Delhi's JNU, involving a Congress MP? Why is the Congress mute on such matters?" he asked.

"One can understand that their (Congress) sole purpose is to spread anarchy in the country. This shows that they are not genuinely concerned about women’s dignity. If they truly cared, they would have sought immediate action against the MP and taken a clear stand," he stated.

Citing the BJP-led government's schemes for women, skill development programmes for youth, and startup initiatives, the BJP chief said: "Congress, however, continues to focus on dividing the youth. Their political strategy revolves around creating divisions in society...But the youth of India reject this approach. They support the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) and a Developed India rather than anarchy."

"They see the expansion of entrepreneurship and new opportunities taking place under PM Modi's leadership. Therefore, so-called attempts to spread negativity and divide society will not succeed," he asserted.

Moreover, Nabin accused the LoP of insulting the tribal community while citing the Congress leader's Goa visit.

"When Rahul Gandhi visited Goa and was presented with a Kunbi shawl as a symbol of respect for the tribal community, he could not handle it properly. He had done something similar with a 'gamosa' in Assam as well. Someone who has insulted the country’s first tribal woman President would hardly understand the significance of symbols of respect," he remarked.

Meanwhile, the BJP president urged party workers in Goa to set up 'Jan Samvad' programmes over the next two months to inform the public about the work undertaken by the party at the national, state and booth levels and also organise a separate programme to reach out to first-time voters.

"The dream of a Viksit Bharat by 2047 can be realised only if the BJP remains strong, because the Opposition lives only for itself. The party will fulfil its resolve to make the lotus bloom once again in Goa in 2027," he asserted.

--IANS

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