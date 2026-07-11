Saumya Tandon flips through unseen childhood moments, shares restored family album featuring parents

Mumbai, July 11 (IANS) Actress Saumya Tandon took a trip down memory lane by sharing restored photographs from her childhood.

She offered fans a glimpse into some of her most cherished family moments, through her social media post.

Taking to her social media account, the actress posted a carousel of restored pictures with the caption, that read, “'Pages from my childhood. My old photo album pictures restored. Thanks for making the old memories come alive and fresh.”

The first picture showed a young Saumya dressed in traditional attire, with a black dupatta, forehead ornaments and decorative face paint. Another picture captured her in a bright yellow frock and matching cap.

In another throwback picture, Saumya was seen dressed as a child bride in a red traditional outfit, while in another photograph, she was featured posing with her parents during what appeared to be a family celebration. The actress also shared pictures of her mother making a traditional rangoli outside their home, followed by a heartwarming picture of her now elderly parents together.

Talking about Saumya on the professional front, began her journey in the entertainment industry as a model and television host before making her mark as an actress.

She made her Bollywood debut with Imtiaz Ali's 2007 blockbuster 'Jab We Met', where she played Kareena Kapoor Khan's sister, Roop.

She went on to feature in television shows such as 'Aisa Des Hai Mera', 'Meri Awaaz Ko Mil Gayi Roshni', 'Comedy Circus Ke Taansen' and many reality shows as a host.

It was her portrayal of Anita Mishra, fondly known as 'Anita Bhabhi', in the popular sitcom 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!' that made her a household name. After being a part of the show for almost 5 years, she exited the show in 2020.

Saumya was recently seen in the blockbuster film 'Dhurandhar', where she played a pivotal supporting role opposite Akshaye Khanna's wife.

On the personal front, Saumya married banker Saurabh Devendra Singh in 2016. The couple welcomed their son, Miraan, in 2019.

–IANS

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