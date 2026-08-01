Satyajeet Puri recalls Rakesh Bedi rehearsing play dialogues while dancing with Govinda in 'Meri Pant Bhi Sexy'

Mumbai, Aug 1 (IANS) Veteran actor Satyajeet Puri recalled his experience of working with actor Rakesh Bedi, and praised the actor's sterdy dedication to theatre.

He revealed how he would memorise his play dialogues even while shooting for films.

Speaking in a video shared on his social media account, Puri reminisced about shooting for the iconic song, ‘Meri Pant Bhi Sexy' alongside Bollywood superstar Govinda and Rakesh Bedi.

Recalling the incident, he said, "So Rakesh Bedi has an amazing story. We were singing. ‘Meri pant bhi sexy, Meri shirt bhi sexy’. We were concentrating on Govinda. Because Govinda is a good dancer. We were doing steps."

Puri revealed that while the rest of the team was focused on the choreography, Rakesh Bedi appeared to be occupied with something entirely different.

"And I used to see that Rakesh Bedi was not lip syncing the song but was murmuring was something else. You can't see it in long shot. You can't see it in mid-shot. When the shot starts, he was singing something else. He would do that amidst shots, while having lunch, etc"

Curious about what his co-actor was doing, Puri said he finally decided to ask him.

"I asked Rakesh, what was he doing? Is he reciting a mantra? What is he doing? I asked him. I asked Rakesh what was he doing all day?"

Rakesh Bedi replied, "I am memorizing my dialogues. I am doing a play. It is called 'Massage'. I am memorizing my dialogues."

The actor said he was deeply impressed by Bedi's commitment to theatre despite his film commitments.

"You will believe me. That show started 30 years ago. It is still going on. I am very happy that after 'Dhurandar', people got to know him. He got recognition. And today, he is known as a very good actor. He deserves it."

For the uninitiated, Rakesh Bedi is a well-known theatre actor and has been a part of th entertainment industry for over four decades.

Talking about Satyajeet Puri, the actor began his acting career as one of Hindi cinema's most popular child actors before successfully transitioning to adult roles.

Over the years, he has appeared in movies such as Anuraag, Khoon Bhari Maang, Shola Aur Shabnam and Dulaara amongst many more.

–IANS

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