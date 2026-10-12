Satyadev, Faria Abdullah's series 'Trial and Error' goes on floors with pooja

Hyderabad, Oct 12 (IANS)The unit of director Rajesh Selva's upcoming web series 'Trial and Error', featuring actors Satyadev, Faria Abdullah and Ramya Krishnan in the lead, has now begun work on the series with a traditional pooja ceremony.

Popular producer Allu Aravind was the chief guest at the event organised to mark the launch of the series, which has triggered a lot of excitement in industry circles. It is being produced by Sharath Marar's Northstar Entertainment.

For the unaware, Rajesh Selva, who is directing this web series, is a long time associate of actor and producer Kamal Haasan. He is best known for having directed the stylish bilingual thriller 'Thoongavanam', which was called 'Cheekati Rajyam' in Telugu, and which featured Kamal Haasan and Trisha in the lead. The film was a remake of the 2011 French movie Sleepless Night. Apart from Kamal Haasan, the film also featured Trisha, Prakash Raj, Kishore, Yuhi Sethu, Uma Riyaz and Jagan in important roles.

Satyadev, who was last seen in director Venkatesh Maha's psychological drama 'Rao Bahadur', will play the lead in this series. Sources close to the team say that the actor's character in this series will be a challenging one.

Ramya Krishna too will be seen playing a pivotal role. Sources point out that the actress will bring more intensity to the story with her unique screen presence.

Faria Abdullah, who was last seen playing the female lead opposite Sundeep Kishan in director Jason Sanjay's recently released Tamil film 'Sigma', will also be another main attraction in this project.

Apart from the lead actors, the series will also feature actors Viraj Ashwin, Chaitanya Krishna, Varsha Bollamma, Yash Puri, Sampath Raj, and Subbaraju in pivotal roles.

Produced by Northstar Entertainment and directed by Rajesh Selva, 'Trial and Error', sources say, will seek to provide audiences with a new experience.

-IANS

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