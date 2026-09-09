Satya Niketan tragedy: Students voice concerns over safety, poor conditions in Delhi PG accommodations

New Delhi, Sep 9 (IANS) Students living in paying guest (PG) accommodations and hostels in Delhi on Wednesday spoke about the difficulties they face, including poor building conditions, high rents and water seepage during the monsoon, following the Satya Niketan building collapse that claimed seven lives last week.

The tragedy has raised serious concerns over the living conditions of students who come to the national Capital in pursuit of education and better career opportunities.

IANS spoke to several students, who shared their experiences and concerns about staying in rented accommodations.

One student told IANS, “There were several cracks in the PG accommodation, and the condition of the building was very poor. The room we were staying in was very small, and water would sometimes enter the room. The rent was also very high. During the rains, water would seep into the room.”

Following the Satya Niketan incident, some students have been moved to college campuses as a temporary safety measure.

Another student told IANS, “We are currently staying at Shaheed Bhagat Singh College in the seminar hall. For now, we have been provided with accommodation and food. It feels really good that the college is standing by us and supporting us during this difficult time.”

The building, known as ‘Hostel Daze’ PG, was a ground-plus-four-floor structure that collapsed on Sunday, killing seven people and injuring five others. The building was reportedly around 50-years-old.

The Gupta family had recently carried out repairs and converted the property into a PG accommodation, reportedly taking advantage of its location close to Delhi University's South Campus and the demand for student housing in the area.

The Satya Niketan tragedy has also drawn the attention of the Delhi High Court to the condition of PG accommodations in the national Capital. The court has directed civic authorities to inspect such properties and examine their structural and legal status. A report has been sought within two weeks.

According to the FIR, the owners were allegedly aware that the old foundation of the building was not capable of supporting additional weight. Despite this, construction of additional floors was allegedly allowed to continue.

The FIR further states that the additional construction put considerable pressure on the building’s structural stability and load-bearing capacity, allegedly pushing the decades-old structure beyond its limits.

FIR No. 153/2026 was registered at the South Campus Police Station on Sunday night. Police have invoked Sections 105, 290 and 125(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), dealing with culpable homicide not amounting to murder, negligence in the demolition, repair or construction of buildings, and acts endangering the life or personal safety of others.

The Delhi Police have arrested 81-year-old Hariram Gupta, along with his wife and son, in connection with the case. Gupta is a retired Sergeant of the Indian Air Force.

--IANS

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