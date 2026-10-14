'Sathyavan Savithiri' teaser: A young woman lawyer locks horns with her mentor in a gripping courtroom drama

Chennai, Oct 14 (IANS) The makers of Director Praveen S Vijay's courtroom drama 'Sathyavan Savithiri', featuring actors Keerthy Suresh and director Mysskin in the lead, on Wednesday released a teaser of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Taking to its social media timelines, Drumsticks Productions, the firm producing the film, shared the link to the teaser and said,"ORDER! ORDER! Savithiri’s Madness Now in Session! #SathyavanSavithiri Teaser OUT NOW! Worldwide Release — Nov 20, 2026."

The teaser makes it evident that Savithri (Keerthy Suresh), a young lawyer, aspires to become a great lawyer one day like her senior Markandeyan (Mysskin). However, nobody seems to believe in her abilities.

The teaser shows Savithri has one remarkable trait -- she is courageous. The young lawyer is seen boldly asking a judge in open court, "In case, you were offered a bribe of Rs 10 lakhs to pass a one-sided verdict, where would you prefer taking the bribe?"

Although the film will be a court room drama, the teaser shows that it will have quite a generous dose of humour as well. Balasaravanan plays Keerthy's senior in the film and their interactions, as witnessed in the teaser, appear humourous and highly enjoyable.

The teaser has a scene that shows Markandeyan taking exception to Savithri questioning him in the presence of the judge. This scene gives the impression that the story will revolve around a rookie lawyer locking horns with her mentor in a gripping courtroom drama.

The makers have already made it clear that the film will hit screens on November 20 this year.

It may be recalled that the film was originally scheduled to release on July 24. However, the makers chose to postpone the film's release to November 20.

The production house had released the first and second looks from the film in May this year. The first look poster had Keerthy Suresh turning around to look back, even as lawyers around her were seen looking ahead. The production house had then said, "Calm face. Unstoppable force. Now it’s her game... Presenting the First Look of #SathyavanSavithiri."

Sources close to the unit of the film have disclosed that the film revolves around two lawyers -- played by Keerthy Suresh and director Mysskin. Sources say that Mysskin plays Keerthy's senior advocate in the film. "When her boss chooses to take the side of wrong-doers in a particular case, Keerthy attempts to make him see reason. However, it is at this point, she sees his true colours. The case changes the course of Keerthy's life. How she handles the issue is what the film is all about," says a source in the know.

The film, apart from Keerthy Suresh, will also feature Heartbeat Charukesh, Balasaravanan, Madhusudhanan, Shilpa Manjunath, R Sundararajan, Brigida, Mala Parvathi, A Venkatesh and others in pivotal roles.

Produced jointly by Zee Studios and Drumsticks Productions, the film has cinematography by Arul Vincent and music by Sam C S. Editing for the film is by Prasanna G K.

--IANS

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