Sathyaraj comes onboard the unit of Prashanth-starrer 'Ranjan - The Advocate'

Chennai, April 14 (IANS) The makers of director Thiagarajan's upcoming courtroom drama 'Ranjan - The Advocate', featuring actor Prashanth in the lead, on Tuesday welcomed actor Sathyaraj on board the unit of the film.

For the unaware, 'Ranjan - The Advocate' is the Tamil remake of the superhit Telugu film 'Court - State Vs A Nobody'.

Staar Movies, which is producing the film, on the joyous occasion of Tamil New Year, released a poster of the film that showed it welcoming the actor on board the unit of the film.

The production house said, "Tamil New year wishes. Welcome on board #SATHYARAJ. A #DirectorThiagarajan film... @actorprashanth as #RANJAN the advocate. A painful love, wholesome and rooted court drama..."

The film is to have music by two time National Award winner G V Prakash and cinematography by Ravi Yadav. Production design for the film is being handled by Senthil Raghavan.

Apart from Prashanth, who plays the titular role of Ranjan in the remake, and Sathyaraj, the film will also feature a host of actors including R K Suresh, Mime Gopi, director Subramaniam Shiva, Priyanka, Athira, Mohan Raman, Hari Kathiresan and Santhosh Prabhakar in pivotal roles.

For the unaware, the original Telugu film 'Court – State Vs A Nobody' was presented by Telugu actor Nani and dealt with the misuse of the POCSO Act. The film, which went on to emerge a superhit, had come in for widespread appreciation from men’s rights activists.

The film had been an eye-opener to many as it showed how the Indian legal system was biased against men.

Director Ram Jagadish, who had directed the Telugu version, had in an interview disclosed that the spark for the story came when he came across a case in real life.

Ram Jagadish had then said, “When I learned about that case, I began wondering if this could really happen. Over time, I learned that there were many more such cases. I also researched several POCSO cases. There are hundreds of such cases in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. I read many case files for this story. I thought I could tell a good story with the material in all the case files. So, all of them were made into one story, which has now been presented on screen.”

'Court – State Vs A Nobody' was a courtroom drama with a beautiful love story that dealt with the misuse of the POCSO act. The Telugu film, which was presented by Nani's Wall Poster Cinema, featured Priyadarshi in the lead role.

--IANS

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