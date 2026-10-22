Sasikumar, Swasika's upcoming film with director Hari Santhosh to be a family thriller!

Chennai, Oct 22 (IANS) Popular Tamil actor, producer and director Sasikumar's upcoming film, which is being directed by renowned Kannada director Hari Santhosh, will be a family thriller, its makers have now disclosed.

Speaking about the film, director Hari Santhosh said, “This is a fresh and unique story in the family thriller genre. We intend to blend the elements of a thriller with other engaging aspects in the right proportions, delivering an entertaining experience for audiences. I am delighted to collaborate with Trident Arts and Sasikumar for my first Tamil film.”

For the unaware, Trident Arts, which has consistently delivered quality films in Tamil cinema, has now commenced production of its 22nd film.

R. Ravindran is producing this yet-to-be-titled film in association with Sultan Jasani and Chetan Deolekar under the banners of Trident Arts and 6 Dimensions Films & Media LLP respectively.

Directed by renowned Kannada filmmaker and lyricist Hari Santhosh, the film features Sasikumar in the lead role. The ensemble cast includes Swasika, Narain, Anjali Nair, Nandita Swetha, Harishankar, Hareesh Peradi, Thenappan, Vaiyapuri, Anant Nag and Vasanthi Guru in pivotal roles.

The film had gone on floors only recently with a grand pooja ceremony.

Krish J Nagrecha is the co-producer of the film, while Sanjay Vijayraghavan has joined in as its creative producer. Shooting for the film commenced in Chennai and will continue across various locations.

On the technical front, the film is to have music scored by the popular Tamil music director Ghibran. Cinematography for the film will be by Aravinnd Singh while editing will be by the well known editor, San Lokesh. Durai Raj has been roped in as the production designer and art director of this film, which has now triggered huge expectations among fans and film buffs.

Costumes for the film are to be designed by Durga and stunts in the film are to be choreographed by Abishek. The film will have lyrics by Karthik Netha and dialogues by Mantra.

--IANS

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