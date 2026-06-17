Sargun Mehta wants people to stop making ‘negative comments, trolling online’

Mumbai, June 17 (IANS) Actress Sargun Mehta, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming Punjabi film “Carry On Jatta 4”, has spoken about that one habit she wants people to not “carry on with”, which is “negative comments and trolling online.”

Talking about that one habit she wants people not to carry on with, Sargun told IANS: “People should stop making negative comments or trolling online. Like they should not carry it on at all.”

Gippy Grewal chimed in and said: "This is what I would want as well. But it's not like people will stop just because we tell them to. Of course, this shouldn't happen... everyone should just do their own work."

The fourth part of “Carry On Jatta”, which was first released in 2012, will hit the silver screens on June 26. It focuses on a fresh web of hilarious lies, mistaken identities, and structural family chaos. The film franchise is directed by Smeep Kang. The first installment stars Gippy alongside Mahie Gill. The second and third installments featured Sonam Bajwa. It was released in 2018 and 2023, respectively.

Talking about Sargun, the actress is one of the highest-paid Punjabi actresses.

The actress, 37, began acting in her college, and later ventured into television roles, having made her screen debut in 2009 with 12/24 Karol Bagh. Her notable roles include Phulwa, Kya Huaa Tera Vaada and Balika Vadhu.

She made her film debut in 2015 with the Punjabi film Angrej and was then seen in films such as Love Punjab and Lahoriye, Qismat, Qismat 2, Surkhi Bindi and Saunkan Saunkanay.

Sargun made her Hindi film debut with the 2022 film Cuttputlli directed by Ranjit M. Tewari. A remake of the 2018 Tamil film Ratsasan written and directed by Ram Kumar, it stars Akshay Kumar, Rakul Preet Singh, Joshua LeClair and Chandrachur Singh.

--IANS

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