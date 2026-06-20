June 20, 2026 1:49 PM हिंदी

Sargun Mehta reveals why she turned producer: Sometimes gaps exist at every level of filmmaking

Sargun Mehta reveals why she turned producer: Sometimes gaps exist at every level of filmmaking

Mumbai, June 20 (IANS) Actress Sargun Mehta, who currently awaits the release of her upcoming film “Carry On Jatta 4”, feels filmmaking involves far more than just good storytelling, saying that a project can falter at any stage if the right decisions are not made.

Sargun, who, along with her husband Ravie Dubey, has successfully ventured into production in 2019 with their production banner Dreamiyata Entertainment Pvt Ltd, talked about what motivated her to step behind the camera and take on the role of a producer.

Asked what gap she is trying to fill in storytelling, Sargun told IANS: "It's not just storytelling that has gaps. Sometimes, gaps exist at every level of filmmaking. You may feel you have a great script, but not someone with the right vision to bring it to life on screen.”

The actress, who ventured into production with the hit 2019 Punjabi film “Kala Shah Kala”, added: “At times, you think you've made an excellent film, but it isn't promoted properly. A film can fail at any stage because there are so many layers involved in the process, and things can go wrong anywhere.”

Explaining why actors often choose to become producers, Sargun, who branched out to television by producing the 2021 show Udaariyaan, said the decision is taken because of several reasons.

“As producers, sometimes you step in because you feel no one else will make that script. Other times, you step in because you believe you can do justice to it. There are many reasons for taking on that role.”

She concluded: “The reality is that a film can be damaged at any stage if the right decisions aren't made along the way."

The 37-year-old began acting in her college, and later ventured into television roles, having made her screen debut in 2009 with 12/24 Karol Bagh. Her notable roles include Phulwa, Kya Huaa Tera Vaada and Balika Vadhu.

--IANS

dc/

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