Sargun Mehta reveals mom styled her traditional Punjabi look for Karwa Chauth

Mumbai, Oct 27 (IANS) Actress Sargun Mehta has shared a glimpse of her traditional Punjabi look for Karwa Chauth.

She revealed that her mother took care of every detail of her festive appearance. Taking to Instagram, Sargun praised her mother and Charu for hosting a wonderful pre-Karwa Chauth party, describing the celebrations as both thoughtfully planned and full of fun. Sharing her appreciation, the actress wrote, “My mom and Charu host the best parties ever. The pre-Karwa Chauth party is not something one can expect to be so well thought of and so much fun.”

Sargun also revealed that her mother was behind her traditional festive look, ensuring that everything was ready for her to get dressed and enjoy the celebrations.

“Also, I am styled by my mom. Everything you see me wearing, right down to the gota and parandi, everything was kept prepared on my bed for me to just get ready and dancing,” she shared.

The ‘Qismat 2’ actress also shared a video of herself dancing her heart out to Punjabi songs alongside her mother. Embracing her Punjabi roots, Sargun opted for a heavily embellished red suit, which she paired with long earrings and a maang tikka. She completed her traditional look with a parandi, a Punjabi hair accessory worn with braided hair, adding an authentic touch to her festive appearance.

Through her post, Sargun offered a glimpse into the warmth of family celebrations. She highlighted how her mother's thoughtful planning and attention to detail made the occasion even more memorable.

On the work front, Sargun Mehta was last seen in the Punjabi comedy film ‘Carry On Jatta 4’, which was directed by Smeep Kang. The romantic comedy also featured Gippy Grewal and Binnu Dhillon. The film was released in theatres on June 26, 2026.

--IANS

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