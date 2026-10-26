Sarbananda Sonowal invites South Korean firms to build India's shipyards

New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) India wants maritime rules that every country can put into practice, and partners willing to build shipyards and grow with India, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, has said.

During his visit to Busan, South Korea, the minister used a high-level ministerial roundtable on World Maritime Day and talks with South Korea's marine equipment industry to invite South Korean firms to India.

India's starting point, Sonowal said, is that international standards should stay ambitious and universal, while their implementation recognises differences in national circumstances, development, technology and access to finance.

He cited the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities.

"The objective should therefore be common standards and outcomes, supported by cooperation that enables every Member State to implement them effectively," Sonowal said.

The Union Minister called IMO conventions an "operational lighthouse" for shipping at a time of geopolitical instability, piracy and disruption in the Red Sea, protecting seafarers, trade and supply chains.

The best way to narrow gaps, he said, is practical partnership: joint working groups that pair countries that have implemented a convention with countries still building the capacity, training surveyors and inspectors, helping draft laws and setting time-bound plans. The aim, he said, is to leave behind "permanent national capability rather than creating continuing dependence.”

India has done its own groundwork, Sonowal said. Five maritime laws enacted in 2025 took effect in March 2026, India's Maritime Single Window covers 69 ports and terminals, and the Alang-Sosiya yard has 115 ship recycling facilities that comply with the Hong Kong Convention (HKC) within the IMO framework.

The same theme ran through Sonowal's meeting with the Korea Marine Equipment Association, known as KOMEA, a group founded in 1980 that represents 304 equipment makers, design firms, shipbuilders and repairers. Its members include HD Hyundai, Hanwha Ocean and Samsung Heavy Industries.

KOMEA will open its first India office in Mumbai on October 30, a step the two governments welcomed in April under VOYAGES, their framework for cooperation in shipbuilding, shipping and maritime logistics.

"Every ship built in India needs engines, propulsion, deck machinery, and electrical and navigation systems," Sonowal said. Much of that high-value equipment is imported today, he said, which is the opportunity for Korean suppliers.

KOMEA Chairman Ho-il Kang said members have begun preparing to enter the Indian market within the next two years. KOMEA members including SB Sunbo, Daeyang, KASEMEC, JO Engineering and others discussed their plans for possible investment in India’s maritime sector.

India approved a shipbuilding package worth about $7.8 billion in September 2025.

—IANS

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