Sara Gurpal breaks silence on receiving rape and death threats after ‘Rise and Fall 2’

Mumbai, Oct 25 (IANS) Punjabi actress and singer Sara Gurpal, known for her stint in Bigg Boss 14, has revealed that she received rape and death threats on social media following her elimination from the reality show “Rise and Fall 2.”

Taking to her Instagram stories, Sara wrote, “It's been a while since I addressed you all. Rise and Fall 2 was a one-of-a-kind experience, but what I am experiencing after coming out of the show, especially on social media, is bizarre and disgusting. You can agree or disagree with my opinions, but sending death and rape threats to me and my family and making vulgar comments about my body is absolutely shameful.”

She added, “Har kisi ki apni opinion ho sakti hai (Everyone can have an opinion), but that doesn't give you the right to threaten or abuse anyone. Such spineless trolls must be held accountable, and strict legal action will be taken against them. Shame on you.”

Sara Gurpal is a Punjabi actress known for her roles in films such as “Manje Bistre” and “Shava Ni Girdhari Lal,” among others. She participated in the 14th season of “Bigg Boss” but was evicted early in the competition. In 2025, she also featured in the reality show “Reality Ranis of The Jungle 2,” where she emerged as the runner-up.

During her stint on “Rise and Fall 2,” Sara drew attention for her frequent clashes with fellow contestants Priyanka Chahar and Gautam Gulati. One such confrontation with Gautam turned heated after his actions left her frightened. Although Gautam clarified that he had no intention of attempting a takhta palat (overturning the power structure), he accidentally struck a bench with his leg, leaving Sara angry.

In response, Sara climbed onto the dining table and kicked objects herself, creating a commotion in the basement and leaving the other contestants startled. The incident led to a tense exchange between the two, during which Sara told Gautam, “You cannot do this to scare me.”

She later explained that the episode had reminded her of an abusive relationship from her past. Recalling her reaction, she said, “I thought he was the one saying it like that, trying to scare me… I got scared.”

Produced by Banijay Asia, “Rise and Fall 2” is hosted by Virender Sehwag and streams on Prime Video.

--IANS

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