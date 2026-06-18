Sara Arjun’s father Raj Arjun pens heartfelt birthday note, calls her ‘his world’

Mumbai, June 18 (IANS) Actress Sara Arjun received a beautiful birthday tribute from her father, actor Raj Arjun in the form of an emotional note penned by the doting father.

The touching message, shared on social media, reflected on how Sara's arrival transformed his life and filled it with joy and meaning.

Sharing a picture featuring his lengthy note, Raj Arjun wrote in Hindi. It read, "Sara, meri bacchi, aaj tumhari saalgirah hai. Jab bhi tumhara naam likhne baithta hoon, har baar koi nazm-si banne lagti hai. Shayad isliye ki kuch naam sirf naam nahi hote, vo ek ehsaas hote hain. Ek dua. Ek sukoon. Ek poora aasmaan.”

He added, “Tumhare aane se pehle bhi zindagi chal rahi thi. Din guzarte the, raatein kat jaati thi. Sab kuch tha... bas jaise kisi ghar mein charaag to jalta ho, magar roshni na thaharti ho. Phir tum aayi aur meri umr ke bikhre hue lamhon mein roshni utarne lagi.”

“Tumhare rehne ka sukoon waisa hai, jaise lambi barsaat ke baad kisi ped ki chhaon, aur dua ke baad dil par utarti hui khamoshi. Log aksar poochte hain, zindagi ne kya diya? Main har baar koi jawaab nahi deta, kyunki kuch jawaab alfaazon mein nahi diye jaate. Bas unhe dekha jaata hai. Mehsoos kiya jaata hai,” he further wrote.

He further added, “Mere liye vo jawaab tum ho. Aur sach to ye hai ki... main guzarte liye ab dua nahi karta. Kuch rishte dua se aage nikal jaate hain. Unke liye sirf sar jhuka kar shukr ada kiya jaata hai. Rab ka bhi, waqt ka bhi, aur us rehmat ka bhi jo ek din meri god mein utar aayi thi. Ki usne meri zindagi ke safhon par tumhara naam likh diya.”

The doting father write, “Saalgirah mubarak, meri jaan. Tum ho... to meri subah mein narmi hai. Tum ho... to meri shaam mein sukoon hai. Tum ho... to meri duaaon mein yaqeen hai. Aur tum ho... to meri duniya hai."

(Sara, my child, today is your birthday. Whenever I sit down to write your name, it turns into poetry. Perhaps because some names are not merely names; they are emotions. A prayer. A comfort. An entire sky. Life existed before you too, but it felt incomplete. Then you arrived and brought light into the scattered moments of my life. The peace of having you is like the shade of a tree after a long rain and the silence that settles in the heart after a prayer. People often ask what life has given me. I rarely answer because some answers cannot be expressed in words; they can only be seen and felt. For me, that answer is you. Some relationships go beyond prayers and only deserve gratitude. Happy birthday, my love. You are the softness in my mornings, the peace in my evenings, the faith in my prayers, and my entire world)

Talking about Sara Arjun, the young girl has been one of the most recognized child artistes in Indian entertainment. She began her career at a very young age and featured in many television commercials before making a successful transition to films. Over the years, she has worked in many acclaimed projects across languages.

Sara recently grabbed significant attention after being cast opposite Ranveer Singh in the much-talked-about film "Dhurandhar."

Talking about Raj Arjun, meanwhile, is known for his powerful performances in films such as "Secret Superstar," "Thalaivii," "Shershaah," amongst others.

–IANS

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