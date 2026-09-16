Sara Ali Khan soaks in Switzerland’s beauty with mom Amrita Singh, shares scenic glimpses

Mumbai, Sep 16 (IANS) Actress Sara Ali Khan is enjoying a refreshing getaway in Switzerland with her mother and veteran actress Amrita Singh.

The ‘Simmba’ actress took to social media to share a series of pictures from the picturesque Swiss Alps, featuring breathtaking mountain views, lakes, glaciers, rivers and fountains. Sharing the moments, Sara penned a playful caption that beautifully captured the essence of her vacation with her mother. The actress also expressed how her mother made the getaway even more special.

Sharing their pictures, the ‘Atrangi Re’ actress wrote, “Peace & Pahad = Mommy & Mountain Kabhi Lake Kabhi Glacier Kabhi River kabhi Fountain If you want true bliss Mommy must count in Aur baaki vaadiyan sambhal lenge- That I know for certain.”

The carousel of photos showed Sara striking happy poses with her mother Amrita against the picturesque backdrop of the Swiss Alps. The actress also posed for a few solo pictures, soaking in the scenic beauty and capturing memorable moments from their getaway.

Sara also shared videos from their adventurous getaway, giving a glimpse of the fun-filled activities she enjoyed with her mother. In one of the videos, the ‘Kedarnath’ actress could be seen enjoying a wire car ride while taking in the breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains.

Sara has been enjoying a Switzerland getaway since June, following her time in London, where she balanced professional commitments with a family holiday. The 31-year-old actress has been exploring the picturesque Swiss Alps and shared glimpses from Gstaad on social media. Alongside the scenic pictures, Sara shared an inspirational quote by acclaimed writer David McCullough: “Climb mountains not so the world can see you, but so you can see the world.”

Her Swiss escape came after an eventful London visit. Sara had travelled to the UK in mid-June to attend a horse racing event.

On the work front, Sara is gearing up for the promotions of her upcoming film “Udta Teer,” which also stars Ayushmann Khurrana and is slated for a theatrical release in September. Sara and Ayushmann were previously seen together in Mudassar Aziz’s “Pati Patni Aur Woh Doh,” which also featured Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh.

-IANS

ps/