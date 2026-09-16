Formula 1 reveals calendar for 2027 season, increases Sprint events to 10

London, Sep 16 (IANS) Formula 1 and the FIA have announced the 2027 calendar, featuring 24 Grands Prix across 22 countries, with the number of sprint events increased from six to 10.

Bahrain, Australia, Japan, Monaco, and Abu Dhabi will host Sprint events for the first time, with two thrilling qualifying sessions in Monaco as drivers showcase their world-class skill and precision on the narrow streets of Monte Carlo.

Sprint events will also return to Montreal, Silverstone, Monza, Sao Paulo and Lusail, creating even more action-packed race weekends for audiences around the world.

"Since the Sprint was introduced in 2021, the data shows that total viewership of Sprint weekends is 12 per cent higher than non-Sprint weekends. Sprint qualifying is up to three times more popular with fans than free practice; 82 per cent of attendees at Sprint weekends say it adds value to their ticket, and 75 per cent of F1 fans believe Sprint events add greater value to a season’s calendar," F1 said.

Pre-season testing will take place in Bahrain from February 24–27 before the Championship returns there for the first race from March 12-14, followed by Saudi Arabia.

The calendar then moves to Australia, Japan, and China, followed by the Grands Prix in Miami and Canada.

The European leg includes Formula 1’s return to Portugal in June, after Monaco, with Turkiye rejoining the calendar in October between Azerbaijan and Singapore.

The closing phase of the season features races in Austin, Mexico City, Sao Paulo and Las Vegas, before the final two rounds in Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, said, "The 2027 calendar brings together some of the most iconic circuits and vibrant cities in the world, creating an incredible stage for another unforgettable season of Formula 1. We are thrilled to welcome Portugal and Türkiye to the championship and to expand Sprint racing to ten events, giving our fans even more intensity, drama, and the wheel-to-wheel action."

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of the FIA, stated, "With 24 Grands Prix across five continents, the return of Portugal and Turkiye, and the opportunity for an expanded Sprint programme, the calendar combines tradition, innovation, and fan engagement while maintaining the highest sporting standards."

--IANS

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