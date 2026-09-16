Amaal Mallik: Music ka SRK hoon main, gussa Salman Khan waala hai

Mumbai, Sep 16 (IANS) Music composer Amaal Mallik has once again gone into rant mode on social media against the malpractices of the industry.

The composer took to his X, formerly Twitter, and penned a long note explaining what went behind the making of the song ‘Main Hoon Hero Tera’, which was crooned by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

He wrote, “A statutory warning to the entire audience on each & every social platform of the world… Not a word about my family will be tolerated. Targeting me is part of your game plan, gives you some likes and eyeballs - GREAT! You are welcome. Last few days I have been seeing certain faceless bloody losers on @X trying to pull down my brother for standing up for me when I was not credited for my own song #MainHoonHeroTera”.

He went on, “Firstly know that Armaan Malik has sung the main version because of which it could be presented to the actor-producer Mr Salman Khan and director Mr Nikhil Advani. I made it, @kumaarofficial sir wrote it, @ArmaanMalik22 sang it, hence it got approved and then @BeingSalmanKhan sir sang it. That’s how the cookie crumbles and that’s exactly how it happened okay? FYI, Without Me & Kumaar sir there would be no song to sing :) Without Armaan there would be nothing to play to Salman sir. Without SK’s face & voice version the song wouldn’t be where it is today, never denied that. But does any one even pause to think how much goes into creating a song and then get left out of every celebration post every year (sic)”.

He further mentioned that this may be small to the listeners or the end consumers of music but it’s not small for him or the artiste community.

He continued, “Do you know what me and my family even stand for and what we brothers are even fighting for? Our respect & rights within an ecosystem that constantly chooses to ignore us & our credible work. You can mock us but not our legacy. 76 years ago our grandfather started this journey, and every member of my family since then is united in the vision & has been bleeding for the artform… #Bollywood is by far the toughest place to make a mark, but I along with my brother have given it our all for our father’s dreams and the legacy we come from. But enough of the dirty games, calling it luck or nepotism, mud slinging time and again. I am sick of each and everything at this point and it’s taken me 20 years (started at 16) to get this angry with the politics & hate within the industry & the idiots of the Internet”.

He vowed to expose people who are targeting his family, as he shared, “I will expose each one of you here if I find you saying anything against my family. Also If any one from the film industry without probable cause or reason stands up against me and mine, watch out, I’ll be coming for you… Music ka #Srk hoon main, Magar gussa mera #SalmanKhan Aur #SanjayDutt wala hai. Yeh sab doosro ko saath chalta hoga, Daboo Malik aur unki family ke saath Bilkul nahi... Amaal Mallik unke saath khada tha, hai aur rahega bhi. So bhidna at your own risk (This might happen with others, but definitely not with Daboo Malik and his family... Amaal Mallik stood with them, stands with them, and will continue to stand with them. So, clash at your own risk). Not tapping out of this one, Not now, Not Ever ! Just know that we had our fair share of public humiliation due to my family breakup-separation post,but you dunno what all has transpired post that revelation. It was just a son’s ideologies vs the parents’ world of beliefs, it’s sorted now, and I know that makes you all really upset lol”.

The issue arose after Salman Khan’s home production shared a social media post to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the song leaving out the credits to the composer.

He shared, “Armaan and I are leading this legacy like two swords of the same #Empire, and we love each other immensely. This is my family. All my fans & my haters have been given the right to talk about their feelings, speak for or against the song if they don’t like it, but I dare you to go on my people one more time. Wherever you are on this earth & sky,I will find you and shake the livings daylights out of you. I will find your IP address, Locate you, grab you and personally file an FIR on each one of you, Aap Film Industry se ho ya public se !!! Why do we even make music for abusers like you ? Shame on each and every one that hurls hate to an artist and his family without knowing their journey or legacy. Remember the name or Forget it. Just know this, WE HAVE BARELY BEGUN. I have not forgotten & nor will I forgive”.

“If henceforth anyone from this industry or outside of it tries to threaten my family. You ever come after my people. Watch what I do ! A warning from an elder son, an elder brother & A man that you should think three times or more before messing with”, he added.

--IANS

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