Santosh Menon removed as KSCA Secretary after completing maximum permissible limit

Bengaluru, June 25 (IANS) In a major administrative shake-up, Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) Secretary Santosh Menon has been disqualified from his post after the BCCI Ombudsman ruled that he had completed the maximum permissible limit a cricket administrator can serve.

The significant directive was passed by BCCI Ombudsman Justice Arun Mishra (Retd.), who upheld a grievance lodged by Dolphin Cricketers, an institutional member of the state cricket body. “Rules under the provision of cooling off. The Respondent No. 3 has completed a cumulative term of 9 years as a member of the Managing Committee and as an office-bearer; he is disqualified u/s 6B(3)(g).

“The provisions of 6A and 6(B)(2)(e) do not come to the rescue in case a person is holding different posts, then the period for all the posts has to be cumulated under Rule 6(B)(2)(g) of KSCA Rules. Same is provided in Rule 3(b)(i) of the BCCI constitution, that no 'post' can be held for more than 9 years.

“The Respondent No. 3, Shri Santosh Menon, has held the post defined under KSCA's Constitution in Rule 1A(hh) for 9 years; as such, he is clearly disqualified w.e.f. 16.12.2025 to hold the office of Honorary Secretary of KSCA. He is illegally usurping the post of Secretary and cannot now hold any post in KSCA on completion of 9 years. The Advice dated 23.08.2025 of BCCI has been illegally ignored, which is found to be correct on the proper interpretation of the Rules of BCCI, KSCA, and the decisions of the Apex Court and Lodha committee report,” said Justice Arun Mishra (Retd.), the BCCI Ombudsman, in his ruling.

Menon had taken over as KSCA Secretary after being part of the Venkatesh Prasad-led faction that won the elections in December last year. “It is clear that the earlier resolution of Oct. 14, 2025, was recalled in undue haste within 9 days of assuming office by Respondent No. 3.

“He was elected to the post of honorary secretary on 07.12.2025, and his remaining period, if counted on a cumulative basis, was going to be completed on 16.12.2025, counting cumulatively the period spent as office bearer and Managing Committee member.

“Precisely, on the same day, the previous resolution was withdrawn, and in order to save Respondent No. 3 from being disqualified, a fresh resolution was passed contrary to the Resolution dated 14.10.2025. It is not proper for such bodies to pass such a resolution, taking a U-turn in a short period of time. Be that as it may, there is no estoppel against the law. It is a question of the interpretation of provisions.

Consequent to the ruling, the Ombudsman formally declared the KSCA Secretary's position vacant, instructing both the state association and the BCCI to execute the directives without any delay. “Resultantly, it is held that the BCCI Ombudsman has the jurisdiction to decide the dispute. The clarification made by the KSCA Ombudsman dated 05.02.2025 is not an Order under Rule 41 of the KSCA Rules and does not create an embargo upon deciding the instant dispute.

“It is further held that Respondent No. 03 has completed the maximum permissible '9' years tenure in KSCA on 16.12.2025. He is not entitled to continue as Honorary Secretary of KSCA. The Office of the Honorary Secretary is declared to be vacant. The BCCI and the KSCA shall take appropriate steps to implement the order forthwith,” concluded Mishra.

--IANS

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