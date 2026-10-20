October 20, 2026 9:00 PM हिंदी

Santhanam's #Santa20 titled 'Athisaya Piravi'

Santhanam's #Santa20 titled 'Athisaya Piravi' (Photo: Santhanam/X)

Chennai, Oct 20(IANS) The makers of director Sudhaman Krishna's Tamil time-loop thriller, tentatively being referred to as #Santa20 and featuring actor Santhanam in the lead, on Tuesday officially announced the title of the film as 'Athisaya Piravi'.

Taking to its social media timelines to make the announcement, K7 Studios, one of the production houses producing the film, wrote, "Presenting the FL & TITLE of @iamsanthanam’s next #AthisayaPiravi! Get ready for a ride beyond the ordinary, where every second could change everything! Dir by #SudhamanKrishna. Prod by @venusinfotain @K7Studiosoffl @kjganesh082 @VijayKCelliah. A @gvprakash Musical."

It may be recalled that just a day ago, the team had announced that shooting for the film had been wrapped.

K7 Studios had shared a BTS video on its X timeline and said, "That’s a wrap on #Santa20! The clock has stopped ticking on the sets of @iamsanthanam's next, but a whole new timeline is about to unfold 1st look drops tomorrow 5:30 PM. Directed by #SudhamanKrishna. Produced by @venusinfotain @K7Studiosoffl @kjganesh082 @VijayKCelliah. A @gvprakash Musical."

Santhanam had, in March this year, taken to his social media timelines to share a video clip of the film's launch function.

He had then said, "Happy to associate with @K7Studiosoffl @venusinfotain @kjganesh082 & @VijayKCelliah for an interesting Time loop based thriller. Shooting in Progress… need all your blessings. Directed by #SudhamanKrishna. @nivaskprasanna @gopikaramesh_ @dhivakargj @KingsleyReddin #GeorgeMarian @TheDhaadiBoy @ImFouzee #TSR @Richardmnathan @dhilipaction @Cinemainmygenes @jacki_art @tuneyjohn @prya_ravii #Yezhil @iam_raghavan @TheBrandMax @pro_sathish @S2MediaOfficial."

The film, which is Santhanam's 20th film, has Gopika Ramesh playing the female lead.

Apart from Santhanam and Gopika Ramesh, the film will also feature comedians Jenson Diwakar, Redin Kingsley, George Marian, Pradeep Antony, TSR and Fouziee in pivotal roles in the film.

Director Sudhaman Krishna has himself written the story of this film. The film unit boasts of a fine technical team. Music for the film is to be scored by the talented Nivas K Prasanna. Cinematography for the film is by one of the best cameramen in business Richard M Nathan and costumes in the film have been designed by Priya Ravi. Stunts in the film are to be choreographed by Dhilip Subbarayan, while editing is to be handled by National Award winning editor Praveen K L.

The film, which is being produced by K J Ganesh and Vijay K Celliah, has Karthick Anandakrishnan serving as its executive producer.

--IANS

mkr/

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