April 29, 2026 5:57 PM हिंदी

Sanskruti Jayana visits Lord Krishna's Karmabhoomi Dwarka ahead of her debut with 'Krishnavataram'

Sanskruti Jayana visits Lord Krishna's Karmabhoomi Dwarka ahead of her debut with 'Krishnavataram'

Mumbai, April 29 (IANS) As Sanskruti Jayana gears up to make her big screen debut as Satyabhama in "Krishnavataram" she paid a visit to Lord Krishna's Janmabhoomi Mathura.

During her trip, Sanskruti even met the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and also showed him the trailer of "Krishnavataram", seeking the blessings of the politician ahead of her big debut.

Additionally, Sanskruti also offered prayers to various temples in Uttar Pradesh during the trailer release of the film.

Recently, she was also in Lord Krishna's Karmabhoomi Dwarka and met the CM of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel. Following the meeting, Sanskruti also offered her prayers at the Satyabhama temple and Dwarkadhish temple.

Looking back at the eventful visit, Sanskruti said, "I wanted to offer my prayers at Krishna Ji's Janmabhoomi and Karmabhoomi, and since I am playing the role of Satyabhama, I also wanted to ensure that I visit the Satyabhama temple and Dwaradhish temple and seek blessings from the divine. It was such an emotional moment with the aarti, darshan, and devotion."

"I also met the honourable Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel ji, and showcased him the trailer, which was quite a special moment. He truly liked the trailer and has given us his blessings for the same," she went on to add.

Recently, Sanskruti decided to pay an ode to Lord Krishna with her social media post that read, "In the land where He was born, we gave this back to Him. Krishnavataram is made by devotees, for devotees. So it only felt right to begin at Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple -not just as a launch, but as an offering. Sharing the trailer with people who love Krishna as deeply as we do felt like the truest beginning."

Sanskruti, the granddaughter of Anandiben Patel, the former CM of Gujarat and the current Governor of UP, will be seen playing the pivotal character of Satyabhama in "Krishnavataram", slated for a worldwide theatrical release on 7th May this year.

--IANS

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