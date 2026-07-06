July 06, 2026 9:29 PM हिंदी

Sanjeev Jain appointed as India's next Ambassador to South Korea

Sanjeev Jain appointed as India's next Ambassador to South Korea

New Delhi, July 6 (IANS) The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday announced that Sanjeev Jain has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to South Korea.

"Shri Sanjeev Jain (YOA: 2008), presently Ambassador of India to the Republic of Cabo Verde, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Democratic People's Republic of Korea," the MEA said in a press release.

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

Sanjeev Jain was the first Ambassador of India to Cabo Verde with residence in Cabo Verde.

He has decades of experience in a variety of assignments like parliament affairs, administration, consular affairs, press relations, science and technology cooperation, culture, community matters, trade and commerce, etc.

Jain has also previously served in various positions in Indian Embassies and Consulates in Dubai, Paris, Kandy, Berlin, Tokyo and Osaka.

Before appointment as Ambassador to Cabo Verde, he was serving at the MEA headquarters in the vertical handling countries belonging to the ASEAN group. He has been part of the team organising multilateral conferences, including the BRICS Summit in Goa.

Jain will be succeeding Gourangalal Das, who is currently serving as the Indian Ambassador to South Korea.

India and South Korea established diplomatic relations on 10 December 1973. Consular relations were established in 1962. Both countries formed a “Strategic Partnership” in 2010, which was elevated to a “Special Strategic Partnership” in 2015 during the State Visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Seoul. Both countries commemorated 50 years of diplomatic ties in 2023.

President of South Korea Lee Jae Myung paid a State Visit to India from April 19-21 this year, marking the earliest visit to India by a Korean President after assuming office. President Lee Jae Myung was accompanied by a high-level delegation including Ministers, Senior Officials and leading CEOs of Korean Companies.

–IANS

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