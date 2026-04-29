Sanjay Kapoor wishes wife Maheep Kapoor with unseen moments from their journey together

Mumbai, April 29 (IANS) Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor, on account of wife Maheep Kapoor's 53rd birthday took to her social media account to extend heartfelt birthday wishes to her.

The actor shared a series of unseen and nostalgic pictures from their personal life.

Marking my special day, Sanjay wished Maheep with a simple yet loving note that read “happy birthday.”

The post shared by Sanjay beautifully captured their journey of togetherness over the years.

The carousel post reflected different phases of their life, from their early days of dating to early married till blis to beautiful moments of parenthood and other pictures reflecting on their togetherness.

One picture shows a young Maheep walking confidently in a casual outfit, while another captures the couple enjoying a night out in a decorated rickshaw.

A heartwarming Karwa Chauth moment and cozy family pictures with their children make the carousel all the more cute.

The birthday post traces that evolution from their dating face to their parenthood highlighting their romance and marital bliss.

On the professional front, Sanjay Kapoor, known for his work in films like Raja, Sirf Tum, Auzaar, and other movies.

In recent years, he in OTT projects such as The Fame Game, Murder Mubarak and others.

Talking about Maheep Kapoor, she gained widespread recognition with her OTT debut in Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

The reality series offered a sneak peek into the glamourous lives of Bollywood star wives.

The show also featured Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey, and Seema Sajdeh.

Talking about Sanjay and Maheep, they are parents of actress Shanaya Kapoor, who stepped into the spotlight with her movie Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan opposite Vikrant Massey in 2025.

She later appeared in the recently released Tu Ya Main alongside Adarsh Gourav, where she received appreciation for her performance.

–IANS

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