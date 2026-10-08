October 08, 2026 3:03 PM हिंदी

Sanjay Kapoor reveals Nana Patekar was supposed to play his elder brother in 'Raja'

Sanjay Kapoor reveals Nana Patekar was supposed to play his elder brother in 'Raja'

Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) Actor Sanjay Kapoor revealed that Nana Patekar was supposed to play his elder brother in his 1995 release 'Raja'.

In an emotional post on social media, Sanjay revealed that the veteran actor had even shot for 7-8 days before he had to back out from Indra Kumar directorial.

Sanjay also recalled his days of working with Nana Patekar in 'Shakti: The Power', in which the two play father and son. Co-written and directed by Krishna Vamsi, the project also starred Karisma Kapoor as part of the core cast.

Taking to this official Instagram handle on Thursday, Sanjay shared, "Shocked and deeply saddened by the passing of Nana Sir. What a huge loss for the industry, and what an incredibly personal loss it is for me. Nana Sir was not just a colleague; he was a dear friend and an elder brother who always treated me like his younger brother. (sic)"

Recalling his professional association with Nana Patekar, he added, "I had a very, very long association with him throughout my career. In fact, my career began with him. He was supposed to play my elder brother in Raja, and I had the privilege of shooting 7–8 days with him. He was also a part of my film Shakti, and we had just worked together again on Sankalp, which recently released."

"I will always remember him with the highest regard and deepest affection. I will look back on all the wonderful memories we shared, smile, and cherish them forever. Rest in peace, Nana Sir. You will always remain very special to me. (red heart emoji)," he concluded.

Nana Patekar passed away on October 8 at the age of 75. The veteran actor was reportedly found unconscious at his Goa residence after experiencing intense chest discomfort.

Tributes have been pouring in for the celebrated actor from all sides.

--IANS

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