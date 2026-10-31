Sanjay Gupta passes away: Family discovered late filmmaker in the morning after incident

Mumbai, Oct 31 (IANS) According to the Mumbai Police, the family members of filmmaker Sanjay Gupta discovered him the following morning and alerted the police after he passed away aged 59 by falling in the bathroom on October 30.

The Versova Police are investigating the matter. Sanjay Gupta fell in the bathroom of his house on October 30, following which he died.

A Mumbai Police official said that other people were present at the house at the time of the incident. However, as the incident took place late at night, the family members could not immediately become aware of it.

The family members spotted him the following morning and immediately informed the police. The police also received information about the incident only in the morning. According to the police, the family has not expressed any suspicion so far. The necessary procedures in the case are currently being carried out.

The forensics team has also reached the late filmmaker’s residence in Mumbai.

Sanjay Gupta was best known for directing films such as ‘Kaante’, ‘Kaabil’ and ‘Shootout at Wadala ’ along with producing movies such as Shootout at Lokhandwala, Jazbaa and Acid Factory.

He passed away at the age of 59. As per sources closes to IANS, the filmmaker passed away on October 30 after slipping in the bathroom at night and injuring his head.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit confirmed Sanjay Gupta’s death and wrote on Instagram: “It’s really shocking and sad. Just got the news that our dear friend an ace director @_sanjaygupta is no more. He passed due to a head injury at home.”

Sanjay Gupta stepped into the world of cinema in 1994 with Aatish: Feel the Fire starring Aditya Pancholi and Sanjay Dutt.

He then went on to direct, produce and write movies such as Ram Shastra, Khauff, Jung, Kaante, Musafir, Zinda and Shootout at Lokhandwala among others.

His last work includes The Miranda Brothers, which was released in 2025. Sanjay Gupta directed and produced the film starring Harshvardhan Rane and Meezaan Jafri.

--IANS

dc/