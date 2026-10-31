October 31, 2026 2:05 PM हिंदी

Sanjay Gupta had shared his dilemma over which of his two favourite stars’ biographies to read first

Sanjay Gupta had shared his dilemma over which of his two favourite stars’ biographies to read first

Mumbai, Oct 31 (IANS) Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, who passed away aged 59 after falling in the bathroom, on October 21 had shared a glimpse of two biographies of his all-time favourite stars Michael Douglas and Sylvester Stallone, saying that he is facing a tough choice about which one to read first.

Taking to X, formerly called Twitter, the late filmmaker shared a picture of the two books placed on his table. He said both stars released deeply personal and honest accounts of their lives.

Sanjay wrote: “Two of my All Time favourite stars/heroes have both released their very personal and honest biographies. Both copies on my table and one tough question. Which one to read first?”

Sanjay Gupta was best known for directing films such as ‘Kaante’, ‘Kaabil’ and ‘Shootout at Lokhandwala’. He passed away at the age of 59.

As per sources close to IANS, the filmmaker passed away on October 30 after slipping in the bathroom at night and injuring his head.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit confirmed Sanjay Gupta’s death and wrote on Instagram: “It’s really shocking and sad. Just got the news that our dear friend an ace director @_sanjaygupta is no more. He passed due to a head injury at home.”

“Another talent gone too soon. He was a wonderful narrator, full of life persona & a passionate filmmaker. A great loss to our industry. Will miss you my friend. Condolences to his family & dear ones. Om Shaanti. Details of his last rites will be shared soon.”

Sanjay Gupta stepped into the world of cinema in 1994 with Aatish: Feel the Fire starring Aditya Pancholi and Sanjay Dutt.

He then went on to direct and write movies such as Ram Shastra, Khauff, Jung, Kaante, Musafir, Zinda and Shootout at Lokhandwala among others.

His last work includes The Miranda Brothers, which was released in 2025. Sanjay Gupta directed and produced the film starring Harshvardhan Rane and Meezaan Jafri.

--IANS

dc/

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