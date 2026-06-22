Sanjay Dutt’s younger daughter Iqra pens note for her ‘biggest supporter, strongest foundation’

Mumbai, June 22 (IANS) Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt’s younger daughter, Iqra Dutt, has penned a note for her father on Father’s Day, thanking him for teaching her valuable life lessons such as kindness and courage.

Iqra, whose Instagram profile is managed by her mother, Maanayata Dutt, shared an adorable image of herself with her father.

In the caption section, she called Sanjay her “strongest foundation.”

“Thank you for being my biggest supporter and strongest foundation ever. Thank you for teaching me kindness, strength, and courage,” she wrote as the caption.

Iqra added: “Happy Father’s Day, I love you papa. Forever grateful for your love and guidance #happyfathersday #strongest #mypapa #bestdad #loveyouforever”

Iqra is the daughter of Sanjay and Maanayata. She also has a twin brother named Shahraan. Sanjay also has a daughter named Trishala Dutt, whom he has with his first wife Richa Sharma.

Sanjay married Maanayata in 2008 after two years of dating. On 21 October 2010, he became a father to their twins. The actor was first married to actress Richa in 1987. She died of a brain tumour in 1996. His second marriage was to air-hostess-turned-model Rhea Pillai. The divorce was finalized in 2008.

Sanjay was last seen in Aakhri Sawal, a political drama film directed by Abhijeet Mohan Warang. The film also stars Namashi Chakraborty, Amit Sadh, and Sameera Reddy.

It follows the tale of Vicky, a brilliant but erratic scholar, who publicly accuses his mentor, Professor Gopal Nadkarni, of institutional bias. Their academic dispute soon escalates into a heated national controversy.

Sanjay will also be seen in Ahmed Khan-directed “Welcome To The Jungle” starring Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Suniel Shetty and Jacqueline Fernandez.

The film has a huge star cast, which also includes names such as Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Tusshar Kapoor, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, and Sayaji Shinde in pivotal roles.

--IANS

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