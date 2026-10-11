Sanjay Dutt's says 'learnt so much from you' as Amitabh Bachchan turns a year older

Mumbai, Oct 11 (IANS) Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan turned 84 years old on Sunday, and actor Sanjay Dutt wished him on his special day with a sincere post.

He wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Dear Sir, happy birthday and may God bless you. You have always loved me, and I thank you for that. You are my hero, and I have learnt so much from you. Just to work with you is an honour for me. Happy birthday again Sir, and love you. @amitabhbachchan (sic)."

Sanjay has shared screen space with Big B in a number of projects including 'Kaante (2002)', 'Hum Kisise Kum Nahin (2002), Deewaar: Let's Bring Our Heroes Home (2004), 'Eklavya: The Royal Guard (2007)', 'Shootout at Lokhandwala (2007)', and 'Department (2012)'.

Many others from the industry also wished Bollywood's stalwart on his special day.

Megastar Chiranjeevi called Big B his “dearest Guru Ji” in a warm birthday wish. He also praised Amitabh Bachchan's immense love for cinema and his dedication to his craft.

Chiranjeevi wrote, "Happy Birthday to my dearest Guru Ji @SrBachchan...Your love for cinema and the respect you bring to your craft have always been an inspiration to me. Beyond your towering achievements, it is your warmth and humility that make you so special. Wishing you good health, endless happiness and many more memorable years doing what you love. With all my love and respect, Sir!"

Veteran actor Avtar Gill also reflected on some fond memories of working with Big B. Lauding him for his contribution to Indian cinema, Avtar Gill wrote on his official handle, “Wishing the one and only Amitabh Bachchan Sahab a very Happy Birthday @amitabhbachchan Having had the privilege of sharing the screen with you in over a dozen films, I look back with great fondness on those cherished memories."

“Your immense contribution to Indian cinema, unparalleled legacy and stature, place you in a league of your own. Wishing you good health, happiness and always the very best,” he added.

--IANS

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