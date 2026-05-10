Sanjay Dutt says 'wish you were here with me' as he remembers mother Nargis Dutt this Mother's Day

Mumbai, May 10 (IANS) Actor Sanjay Dutt remembered his late mother Nargis Dutt, this Mother's Day, with a heartfelt post on social media.

The 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.' actor took to his official Instagram handle and treated the users with some rare black and white pictures with his mom from his childhood.

"Mumma, I miss you. I wish you were here with me. Your love and blessings are always with me. Love you mom (sic)," Sanjay wrote.

In one of the stills, Sanjay's sisters Priya Dutt and Namrata Dutt also accompanied him as the three gathered around their mother Nargis Dutt in an adorable capture.

Nargis passed away in 1981 after suffering from pancreatic cancer, only three days before Sanjay made his Bollywood debut with "Rocky".

Recently, on her death anniversary, Sanjay's sister Priya penned an emotional note on social media for her 'biggest inspiration', her mother.

Taking to her official X (Formerly known as Twitter) handle, Priya revealed that she has learned several crucial life values from her mother, like compassion, courage, and selflessness.

Priya further shared that it was her mother who showed her what it is like to lead with the heart.

She stated that her mother acted as the guiding force in her life.

Her post on the micro-blogging site read, "Remembering my mother who taught me life’s most important values. Her compassion, courage and selflessness weren’t just qualities, they were a way of life she passed on to us. Mum showed me what it means to lead with heartand live with dignity."

"Forty-five years have passed since she left us, but her light has always been the loving force guiding my way. My greatest inspiration, always," added Priya.

Both Sanjay and Priya keep on remembering their mother with such nostalgic social media posts, expressing their longing for her.

--IANS

pm/