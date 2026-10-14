Sanjay Dutt says Salman Khan and him are ‘the bad boys of the industry’

Mumbai, Oct 15 (IANS) Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt said some of the sweetest things about his brother, Salman Khan on the recent episode of the chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ hosted by Karan Johar.

During the show, KJo played videos of people, who have worked with the Bollywood superstar, and are close to him.

In a special video message for Salman, Sanjay Dutt said, “I call him Bhaij. Hi, Bhaij. How are you? When I used to go and meet Salim Sahab, I used to see Salman working out. Since then we've had this amazing relationship. Bhaijaan and me, we are the bad boys of the industry”.

The actor then recollected an incident from the filming of ‘Dus’ when Salman came to his rescue, as he said, “We were shooting for ‘Dus’ and we were rigged onto a helicopter. And the helicopter was supposed to fly and go down into the water. And it was a reverse shot. So I was hanging out, he was hanging half out. I was out. I went into the water and I started feeling my rig loosening up. So I started shouting at him, and said, ‘Bhaijaan, give me your leg. I held his legs so tight. I was afraid I'd fall, it was hilarious”.

“He loves kids themselves. We want them to be settled. We also want his kids, to have a little Salman in our lap. Give us a kid. Actually, why get stuck after getting married? All of us married people are stuck. I'll always be proud of you. And I love you”, he added.

‘Koffee with Karan’ is one of the iconic chat shows of India. The show premiered in 2004, and is known for its candid conversations with Bollywood stars, rapid-fire rounds, personal revelations, gossip and playful exchanges about relationships, rivalries and careers. Its celebrity couch and controversial questions have frequently generated headlines, viral clips and pop-culture moments. Over the years, the show has featured actors, filmmakers, sports personalities and other prominent guests.

--IANS

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