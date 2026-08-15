Nimrat Kaur shares I-Day memories from school: There were samosas, jalebis, laddoos

Mumbai, Aug 15 (IANS) From carrying tricolour flags and singing the National Anthem to enjoying samosas, jalebis and laddoos, actress Nimrat Kaur recalled celebrating Independence Day during her school days.

Nimrat took to Instagram, where she shared how childhood celebrations shaped her understanding of India’s freedom.

Nimrat shared a video of herself speaking about her seeing “different types of celebrations”.

“Every school had its own way of celebrating Independence Day, and I think I got to see six or seven different types of celebrations of Independence Day. And one common factor was that, in whichever school I used to go to, there were samosas and Independence Day cake,” Nimrat wrote as the caption.

She added: “Even I used to wait for that. We used to get a package. We used to get samosas, jalebis, laddoos, sandwiches. So, as a child, I used to just look forward to that. And then, of course, all our wonderful teachers used to tell us about what Independence Day meant.”

“Because, as a child, I had no idea what Independence Day actually meant. What did we get independence from? So, that lesson was actually very lovely to learn—the sacrifices that everyone made at that time, the kind of life people lived in India before independence, what the freedom movement was, everything about that time.”

Nimrat shared that the very difficult part, “which, as you get older, you realize, with the Partition and everything, there's so much attached to that time. But things soon became... because when you're a child, your perspective on things in life is generally very simple.”

“And you just remember the good things, and you remember what was actually the fun part about Independence Day.”

For her, growing up as a kid, “I remember carrying a small flag. Or we used to get flags in school. Or then sometimes, in some schools, we used to also be told to carry something which was in a tricolour format. You know, you would carry some little, you know, like a ball, which we all painted in what was called SUPW classes, which no longer exist.”

“Or, you know, just the fact that we would all get together in the assembly ground and we all used to sing the National Anthem. And it's such a core memory for me. You know, the way we used to look up at the flag when it unfurls and the flowers fall from it. Oh my God! That moment was so special and so iconic.”

“These are memories that hold on to, and it takes me back to such a beautiful place in my mind and my heart. And I feel so proud as an Indian. I feel so attached to my country, my soil, and there is nothing more dear to me than being an Indian and having the identity of India. So, happy Independence Day, everyone. And I'm going to get myself some samosas. Till then, take care.”

For the caption: “Some things don’t change, they only grow with time - my love for our motherland and this beloved day…Happy Independence Day to my fellow citizens…long live our country, long live our spirit. Jai Hind.”

--IANS

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