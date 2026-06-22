Sanjay Dutt surprises daughter Trishala Dutt on Father's Day in New York

Mumbai, June 22 (IANS) Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt's eldest daughter Trishala Dutt, took to her social media account to give Sanjay Dutt's fans a glimpse into their Father's Day celebrations this year.

The doting daughter of Sanjay Dutt shared a series of pictures with her father from New York where they seem to have celebrated Father's Day together.

Sharing the photos on her social media account, Trishala captioned the post as, "Fathers Day weekend."

The carousel shared by Trishala featured candid moments of the father-daughter duo spending quality time together.

In one of the pictures, Sanjay and Trishala are seen posing outdoors on a sunny day while in another picture, the duo are seen seated together at a restaurant. Sanjay opted for a black polka-dotted shirt, while Trishala stunned in an elegant floral off-shoulder outfit. A third picture captured the both of them posing against the backdrop of New York City's skyline at night.

Trishala also shared one of the pictures on her social media story, and described it as, "the best fathers day surprise @duttsanjay".

For the uninitiated, Trishala is the daughter of Sanjay Dutt and his first wife, actress-model Richa Sharma.

Sanjay Dutt and Richa had tied the knot in 1987 and welcomed Trishala in 1988. Unfortunately, Richa was diagnosed with a brain tumour and passed away in 1996 after battling the illness.

Unlike her star father, Trishala has conciously stayed away from the entertainment industry and continues to live in New York.

Over the years, she has often shared glimpses of her close relationship with Sanjay on social media. Trishala also shares a cordial bond with Sanjay's wife, Maanayata Dutt.

Talking about Sanjay and Maanayata are parents to twins, Shahraan Dutt and Iqra Dutt who were born in 2010.

–IANS

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